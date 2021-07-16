Did Erdogan achieve his goal of building his “New Turkey”?

Certain dates serve as milestones. For Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, July 15 is one of them. The failed coup attempt to overthrow Erdogan on July 15, 2016, has become the founding myth of “New Turkey” in his historiography.

For five years, the July 15 anniversary became a celebration of Erdogan’s victory which helped him replace the country’s parliamentary democracy with his one-man rule under his executive presidency. The date also marks the commemoration of the 251 “martyrs” who lost their lives suppressing the attempted coup.

Commemorative ceremonies were held across the country, especially in Istanbul where the highest number of casualties occurred, especially during clashes on the Bosphorus Bridge connecting the Asian continent to Europe.

The year 2021 is no exception to the efforts of Erdogan and his regime to simultaneously celebrate and commemorate July 15. A super-production film titled Safak Vakti (At Dawn) about heroic popular resistance against the coup attempt, which emerged Erdogans’ Appeal Against Plotters, hit theaters on July 15, 2021. . In his one day speech marking the commemoration, Erdogan resorted to an epic narrative.

“We remember with grace and gratitude all our heroes who taught a lesson to the traitors who attempted to take our country captive on July 15, risking their lives to defend their homeland. The flag cannot be lowered! did he declare. Courage is invincible, a nation that walks on the barrels of traitors and bravely unites at the intersection of two continents on July 15 is inseparable, and their persistence is invincible.

The passion to highlight the coup attempt has not faded after five years. It is not because the trauma of the coup attempt is still present in the minds of the population. Rather, it is because the Erdogans regime still does not feel like it is legitimizing its rewriting of Turkish history.

I wrote an article for Al-Monitor, published on July 17, 2016 while the coup was in progress, in which I wrote that the coup attempt on the night of July 15 raised more questions than answers. Ironically, after five years, it still is. The questions raised remained unanswered and the mystery surrounding the coup attempt has not been resolved.

Today, we know that more than 8,500 soldiers, 35 military planes, 37 helicopters, 246 tanks and armored vehicles and three naval ships participated in the attempted coup, with some 4,000 small arms. This means that around 621,000 Turkish armed forces personnel and 1,056 planes, 434 helicopters, 102 navy ships and around 1,800 tanks remained stationary. These figures indicate that the coup attempt was doomed from the start.

Nonetheless, on the night of the coup, Erdogan declared the coupa blessing and then used the whole saga to realize his ambition to found the “New Turkey” under his authoritarian rule.

The government wasted no time in asserting that its former ally, US-resident cleric Fethullah Gulen, was responsible for the attempted coup. Any institution and any individual affiliated with it at any level are considered terrorists and members of the so-called Fethullah Gulen Terror Organization (FETO).

In official Turkish parlance, Gülen’s connection to the attempted coup is inevitable. Anyone who could question the validity of the claim would be in difficulty. Countries reluctant to buy Turkey’s official claims have been condemned as facilitators of Gülens’ treacherous plot against Turkey. Western powers also supported the attempted coup.

The strong repression that followed the coup was not limited to the Gulenists. The crackdown targeted the entire opposition, leaders, members and supporters of the pro-Kurdish People’s Democratic Party and journalists.

According toofficial data released on July 14, some 4,890 people were sentenced to criminal imprisonment, including 3,000 for life. Forty-four thousand soldiers were expelled from the armed forces. The Turkish Human Rights Association and the Human Rights Foundation announced that nearly 140,000 civil servants had been arbitrarily dismissed. They were denied the right to object during the state of emergency in effect from 2016 to 2018, and most of them were denied jobs in the public and private sectors.

The aftermath of the coup attempt also saw a referendum on a constitutional change, which brought about the transformation of an executive presidency that abandons any sort of checks and balances mechanism. The judiciary lost its independent status and became subordinate to the president following the constitutional change. The post of prime minister was canceled and all executive authority was transferred to the president.

The Turkish presidential system bears no resemblance to the American or French models. It has more common characteristics with the caudillo-type presidencies that prevailed in South American countries during the Cold War.

In a private conversation with a group of journalists I attended prior to 2014, when Erdogan became the country’s first elected president, Erdogan explained what type of executive presidency he envisions. The American system is unacceptable to us, he said. Imagine if an opposition party controls the legislative body. They will not let the president do anything as an executive authority. “

July 15 can be interpreted as a milestone for regime change in Turkey. In terms of an emerging New Turkey, it indeed deserves to be seen as such. This is undoubtedly an important step in the abolition of the rule of law. Turkey was a candidate for full EU membership. In 2015, the country was ranked 80th out of 102 countries listed in theGlobal Justice Rule of Law IndexIn 2020, out of 128 countries, it climbed up to 102nd place.

In 2020, applications to the International Court of Human Rights reached 11,750. The court handed down sanctions against Turkey in 85 out of 97 cases due toviolations of the human rights convention.

The country, albeit gradually, but decisively, has moved from a nascent democracy to an autocracy. Some political scientists call it competitive authoritarianism, because some opposition parties still operate and are not banned.

The birth of a new Erdoganist Turkey and July 15 is undoubtedly a founding myth. However, for Erdogan, the consolidation of his power is far from certain. In the 2019 local elections, Erdogan lost his main constituency: the megalopolis of Istanbul; the capital, Ankara; and all the major provinces which generate two-thirds of Turkey’s gross domestic product. His weaker and weaker popular support due to the miserable conditions of the economy, mainly on his own initiative, adds to his already existing woes. For him, the next presidential and legislative elections scheduled for the centenary of the republic in 2023 are worrying.

If you look at President Erdogan’s polls in tough economic times, it’s hard enough to really imagine the conditions over the next 12 months for them to think an election is shaping up to be favorable, ”Douglas Winslow , Director of European Sovereigns at Fitch Ratings, RacontéReuters.

The World Bank estimates that more than 1.5 million Turks fell below the poverty line last year. And a Gini index of income and wealth distribution shows that inequalities have increased since 2011 and accelerated since 2013, wiping out the significant gains made between 2006 and 2010 in Erdogan’s first decade, according to the Reuters report.

Whatever Erdogan’s future may be, it’s fair to say that he achieved the New Turkey he envisioned.

His problem is that he has not been able to consolidate his power over his New Turkey. If he loses and it’s still a big if, and he’s also unlikely to gracefully resign, the painful process of dismantling his New Turkey would be set in motion.

If he wins in 2023, July 15 will indeed be recorded as the most crucial step in Erdogan’s odyssey to absolute power.