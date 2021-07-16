Amarinder Singh | “Powers across the border can …”: Punjab CM urges PM Modi to resume dialogue with restless farmers





The Chief Minister of Punjab, Captain Amarinder Singh New Delhi: The Chief Minister of Punjab, Captain Amarinder Singh, wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, urging him to resume dialogue with the restless farmers and resolve their problems, as there is a danger that the powers on the other side of the border “are trying to play on the charged emotions of our proud, sincere farmers and workers.” Citing the heightened cross-border threat and increase in drones and other terrorist activities from ISI-backed groups, including plans by Khalistani groups to target some Kisan leaders, Singh urged Prime Minister Modi to immediately resume dialogue with farmers and make efforts to solve their problems. In addition, the CM offered to lead an all-party delegation from Punjab to discuss with the Prime Minister in order to find a lasting and cordial solution to the thorny problem of prolonged agricultural unrest, which threatens the social fabric of the state. and has an impact on economic activities too. “The situation is currently under control, but I fear that the provocative statements and behavior of some political parties and the emotional backlash will create public order problems and also irreversibly undermine the hard-won peace in the United States. State, “Singh said while stressing the need for the central government to address the real concerns of farmers. Singh’s letter comes amid growing resentment in the Punjab over agricultural laws. The letter was also written with concern over increased drone activity along villages 5-6 km from the Indo-Pakistan border in Punjab, with shipments of arms and heroin being delivered. in India by Pakistan. Intelligence reports also suggest that with the Assembly elections in Punjab just a few months away, the ISI-led Khalistani and Kashmir terrorist groups are planning terrorist actions in the state in the near future. In its letter, Punjab CM pointed out that farmers have been agitating for seven months at the Delhi-Haryana borders, as well as in the state, demanding the repeal of these laws. “Their demonstrations have been more or less peaceful so far. It is a little regrettable that the multiple series of engagements between the ministers of the Union and the representatives of the groups of farmers did not succeed”, a- he declared. In addition, the CM added that the daily political activities in accordance with the democratic rights of the people are adversely affected due to the unrest, in addition to the socio-economic fabric of the state due to the unrest caused by the agricultural laws. Highlighting other issues and concerns of farmers that deserved immediate attention, Singh referred to his semi-official letter written to Modi on September 28, 2020 in which he sought to compensate farmers for the additional cost of residue management. harvest at the rate of Rs. 100 per quintal of paddy, apart from the minimum support price (MSP) because the combustion of residues is still a cost-free option for them. Farmers should be emphatically reassured about their concerns about supplying the MSP and continuing public procurement of wheat and paddy, Singh said given the importance of preventing stubble burning given the third wave. predicted from COVID-19 and its negative impact on human health. In addition, their immediate fears about the rise in prices of fertilizers, especially phosphate fertilizers after October 31, 2021, also had to be taken into account, as nearly 60% of the DAP consumed in the state would be consumed in November and December for the sowing of wheat. “, reads the letter.

