Is Pakistan serious about the peace talks in Balochistan? – The diplomat





Pakistani paramilitary forces patrol the troubled Dera Bugti area in Pakistan’s Balochistan province on Monday January 30, 2006.

Credit: AP Photo / Arshad Butt

During a recent visit to Gwadar, with the aim of giving a positive image of the port city by launching various infrastructure projects, Prime Minister Imran Khan announced his intention to meet with the Baloch insurgents who oppose resistance in Balochistan. But very quickly, his announcement was overtaken by confusion due to contradictory statements within the government regarding the criteria to be met for the negotiations. However, Khan appointed Shahzain Bugti, member of the National Assembly and grandson of Nawab Akbar Bugti, the former leader of the Baloch insurgency, as his special assistant for reconciliation and harmony in Balochistan. All of these announcements were made within three days, but the confusion and contradictions that emerged at this initial stage raised questions about the seriousness and understanding of the problem by governments.

Shahzain Bugti has been appointed Special Assistant to the Prime Minister for this task, but his role and responsibilities are not yet clear. Apparently, according to Bugti himself, even days after the announcement, he was not questioned or informed about his role as mediator. Nonetheless, it is astonishing that Bugti was chosen for such a central role in the mediation efforts. Even though he is the grandson of Nawab Akbar Bugti, Shahzain Bugti does not seem to have the requisite credibility or the desire for serious negotiations.

This is the fifth wave of nationalist insurgency in Balochistan. Given the historical precedents of negotiations between the state and the Baloch insurgents, one can assume that these issues are not decided by political leaders but by the security establishment. Since the federal government made this announcement, it is evident that the military has given the green light to attempt talks. However, the history of such interactions is not encouraging either. Past efforts have left a legacy of broken promises and ill-treatment, leading to extreme mistrust between the two sides.

In order to remove these obstacles and create a climate of trust, certain essential steps must be taken. This includes improving the human rights situation in the province and expressing its willingness to respond to Balochistan’s historic grievances by showing its readiness to recognize the right of local peoples to autonomy. And unfortunately, there is no sign of a policy change in this regard. Over the years, the problem has intensified to such a level that it is no longer a question of interference in the provincial domain but a question of absolute control of the institutions over provincial affairs. In this situation, even those who believe in the democratic struggle within the framework of the Pakistani state are pushed to the wall. That’s why even traditional Baloch nationalists are skeptical of governments’ plans for the talks.

The controversy over Gwadar’s mega-project, in particular the issue of demographic change, was at the center of the ongoing conflict between Islamabad and the province in the early 2000s. All nationalist forces, including Nawab Akbar Bugti, demanded legislation to protect the rights, identity and demography of the Baloch people. But no one paid attention to them. This further accelerated resentment and heightened political tensions as well as the intensification of armed resistance in the province. The China-Pakistan economic corridor, centered on Gwadar, is still the target of insurgent attacks today.

No one has attempted to address this genuine concern about local demographics, despite an apparent political consensus on the issue. A study by the Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FPCCI) also endorsed the apprehension of demographic change, stating that based on the current rate of influx of Chinese nationals into Balochistan, and after completion of the CPEC, Balochistan’s indigenous population could be outnumbered by 2048. Over the past two decades, four different governments have been unable or unwilling to tackle this single problem. Why, then, should the Baluchans expect the Khan government to be willing and able to reconcile and solve the more complex enigma of Baluch autonomy?

During the past two decades, Balochistan has been the scene of serious unrest. The last serious effort to engage in dialogue with the Baloch insurgents was made in 2015, when Dr Abdul Malik Baloch was chief minister of the province. He attempted to engage the exiled Baloch leaders in talks and succeeded in approaching Khan of Kalat Suleman Dawood and Brahumdagh Bugti. Malik has been entrusted by the highest political and military spheres with the mandate to pursue political reconciliation with all stakeholders. The two separated leaders were met by several delegations and were invited to the general public. Dawood laid out some confidence-building conditions before entering into formal negotiations, which he said should include the military establishment and international guarantors. For his part, Brahumdagh Bugti accepted peace talks on condition of ending military operations and withdrawing the armed forces from the province, thus expressing the possibility of renouncing his claim for an independent Balochistan. He also showed his willingness to recognize Pakistan’s constitution. Although Bugtis’ remarks were described as an olive branch for the army, this offer was turned down. With the change in the province’s military leadership in October 2015, the initiative lost its enthusiasm, and later with the completion of Malikss’s tenure as chief minister in December 2015, it completely disappeared.

Since then, there has been no strong call for reconciliation from the state until Khan’s announcement was made. What caused this sudden change of mind? There are three possibilities.

Publicity

First, the government is not serious and this decision is a deceptive measure to manipulate public opinion. The government is trying to create an image of Islamabad as serious and wanting a peaceful solution to the problem, but the Baloch leaders are unwilling to negotiate.

Second, it may be that some indirect contact with certain people has yielded positive results, and the announced plan is a decent cover-up for those willing to join the mainstream or abandon their anti-state activities.

Third, the government may be concerned about the Afghan crisis looming over its head. If the Taliban capture Kabul and consolidate their position, the Baloch insurgents are likely to lose their alleged support across the border. This decision could be intended to encourage and pave the way for the Baloch insurgents to return and refrain from armed struggle. However, there are still many ifs and buts without an answer in the Afghan paradox.

Thus, despite all the attempts at optimism on the announced plan, there is little of a true reconciliatory approach aimed at finding a solution to the Baloch problem. Until the real historical grievances of the Baluchis are resolved, cosmetic measures to show sincerity will not work. Even though the insurgency is diffuse for the moment, without getting to the root of the problem, history tells us it will only be a matter of time before violence resumes.

