Donald Trump Jr. mocks Joyce Beatty after his arrest at vote for the right to vote





Donald TrumpDonald TrumpPro-impeachment Republicans overtake GOP rivals in second quarter fundraising JD Scholten: Democratic Party “blows itself out of the water” by not connecting with voters Five people from the same Texan family arrested in connection with Capitol Riot PLUS Jr. onFridaymocked Congressional Black Caucus Chair Joyce Beatty (D-Ohio) and other protesters who were arrested Thursday after participating in a U.S. Capitol protest calling Congress to pass voting rights legislation.

Beatty was arrested Thursday by Capitol Police for illegal protest activity.

Prior to her arrest, the Democratic House lawmaker shared photos of the protest on Twitter, along with the caption: “Black women demand OUR right to vote! They marched to the Senate to send a strong message.”

Trump Jr. responded to Beatty’s post with his own tweet.

It is terrible. I didn’t know black women couldn’t vote. How is it not a bigger story? https://t.co/CNxjcE8kS2

Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) July 16, 2021

“It’s terrible,” Trump tweeted sarcastically. “I had no idea black women couldn’t vote. How is that not a bigger story?”

His tweet garnered over 12,000 likes and over 2,000 retweets.

Beatty called for legislation, including the For the People Act, a radical voting bill, to put in place federal election regulations.

In recent months, several GOP-led states have introduced or passed election laws that limit mail-in ballots and restrict voter registration, most notably in Arizona and Georgia, two states that President BidenJoe BidenJ.D. Scholten: Democratic Party ‘gets out of the water’ by not connecting with voters Children under 12 could receive COVID-19 vaccine by winter: Georgia Secretary of State report asks that Fulton County election officials be fired PLUS flipped from red to blue in the 2020 presidential election.

Earlier this week, lawmakers in the Democratic state of Texas fled the state to Washington, DC, in an attempt to block consideration of legislation that would tighten voting restrictions in Long Star State. In fleeing the state, their idea was to deprive Republicans of the quorum necessary for the extraordinary legislative session.

After their trip to Washington, Governor Greg Abbot (right) threatened to arrest Democrats upon their return to the state.

If these people are to hang out wherever they hang out on this taxpayer-paid trip, they will need to be prepared to do so for more than a year, the governor told local media on Monday.

Critics said the measures would disproportionately affect communities of color.

Beatty shared a tweet on Thursday to let his supporters know his arrest would not prevent him from speaking out on the matter.

“You can stop me. You cannot stop me. You cannot stop me,” she tweeted.

You can stop me. You can’t stop me. You can’t silence me.

Joyce BeattyJoyce Birdson BeattyBlack Caucus Chairman Arrested on Capitol Hill in Voting Rights Protest Supreme Court Slashes Black Caucus Voting Rights Efforts Black Caucus Urges Democratic Leaders to Speed ​​Up Action on PLUS voting rights (@RepBeatty) July 15, 2021

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://thehill.com/blogs/blog-briefing-room/news/563421-donald-trump-jr-mocks-joyce-beatty-after-arrest-at-voting The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos