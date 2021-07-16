Imran Khan discusses the Afghan situation with the President of Uzbekistan …





(MENAFN – NewsIn.Asia) Islamabad, July 15: At the invitation of President of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev, Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan began a two-day official visit on July 15. In their discussions, Khan and Mirziyoyev, the vital importance of emphasis was placed on peace and stability in Afghanistan. It was agreed to strengthen bilateral consultations as well as regional coordination in this regard, Pakistan’s foreign ministry said.

Prime Minister Khan reiterated Pakistan’s support for a peaceful and stable Afghanistan as it is important for the security, economic benefits and development of Pakistan, neighboring countries and beyond. He underscored Pakistan’s unwavering support for the Afghan peace process and efforts to promote a negotiated political settlement

Khan further underlined Pakistan’s commitment to deepen engagement with Central Asia, with a focus on strengthening trade, investment, energy, connectivity, defense and security. , and people-to-people contacts.

The Prime Minister underlined the development of trade and transport links between the two countries and welcomed the finalization of the Transit Trade Agreement (AUPTT). It was noted that bilateral trade had recently quadrupled and had the potential to grow many times over through concerted efforts. The Prime Minister also underlined that a large delegation of high-level Pakistani businessmen was visiting Uzbekistan and had fruitful exchanges with their counterparts.

The Prime Minister expressed Pakistan’s full commitment and support to the Trans-Afghan Railway Project, which he stressed was of utmost importance in moving the connectivity agenda forward.

The Prime Minister also highlighted the provision of maritime access to Uzbekistan through Pakistani sea ports.

Joint film on the first Mughal emperor Babar

In the cultural field, the common cultural heritage was highlighted and the promotion of Ziyarat tourism between Pakistan and Uzbekistan was approved. It was also agreed to produce a joint film on the life of Mughal Emperor Zaheer-udin-Babar.

The delegation-level talks were followed by the signing of a joint declaration on the establishment of a strategic partnership and memoranda of understanding / agreements in a wide range of areas. The historic transit trade agreement was also signed by Mr. Abdul Razak Dawood from the Pakistani side and Deputy Prime Minister of Trade and Investment of Uzbekistan. After the prestigious ceremony, the two leaders jointly addressed the joint media point of view.

On July 16, the Prime Minister will participate in the opening ceremony of the South Asia-Central Asia International Conference Regional Connectivity-Challenges and Opportunities. The conference will see a gathering of leaders from South and Central Asia to discuss ways and means to increase connectivity between the two regions.

