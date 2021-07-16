PM Modi has set himself the goal of blocking the third wave of Covid, it is possible: VK Paul





The next 100 to 125 days are critical in the fight against COVID-19, NITI Aayog (Health) member Dr VK Paul said on Friday, while advising that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has set himself a goal of block the third wave of the pandemic and it is possible. Addressing a press conference he said the world is heading for a third wave of Covid and even the Prime Minister mentioned it and said it was a warning that not everything could be taken for granted . “Leaving the North and South America regions, all other WHO regions are going from bad to worse. The world is heading for a third wave and it is a fact. Prime Minister Narendra Modi also asked us to take this as a red flag and warning … The Prime Minister has given us the objective of blocking the third wave and it is possible, “said Paul. He said Spain saw a 64% increase in the weekly number of coronavirus cases, while the Netherlands saw a 300% increase in the figure.

“If you look at Indonesia, Bangladesh, Thailand … the system was stable in Thailand, (but) there has been an increase. If you look at the data from Africa, there has been an increase in (number of) 50 percent cases, ”said Paul. He said the next 100 to 125 days will be critical. “If we all decide, then there won’t be a third wave. As the vaccination campaign escalates… (in) three or four months, we may be in a safe zone. the next 100 -125 days are critical, both for the system and for the people. We have to be careful, ”he added. Paul said a large population is still vulnerable to the virus. “The question of the third wave keeps coming up. This is because our population is still very vulnerable. We still have not reached the stage of herd immunity or reached the stage of infection and we do not want to acquire herd immunity through infections. We are making progress in terms of vaccines and almost 50% of our most vulnerable group over 45 is protected. This will also have an impact on mortality and it will decrease, but the infection can spread. We are vulnerable, the virus is still there, “he said.

