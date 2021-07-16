KSP: President leads and controls pandemic recovery efforts for 24 hours

Merdeka.com – Deputy V of the Presidential Personnel Office, Jaleswari Pramodawardhani said that with the increase in Covid-19 cases, the government is currently focusing on the leadership of President Joko Widodo (Jokowi). Namely, he said, to strengthen the implementation of the PPKM Micro and the emergency PPKM, which are under full control, by the mayors and the regents, referring to the Instruction of the Minister of Interior in their implementation.

“The president is leading and controlling the efforts to recover from the Covid-19 pandemic for 24 hours, mobilizing all the powers of government at the central and regional levels. The President believes that the synergy and cooperation between government and the community will result in immediate recovery. of the situation, “he said, quoted in a press release on Friday (7/16).

He revealed that Jokowi continue to give confidence and mission to the KPC PEN to strengthen and take swift and appropriate action to overcome the current increase in the spread of Covid-19. The role of the community also supports the fight against the current Covid-19 pandemic.

“5M, 3T and vaccination are priority actions, which are carried out at the level of the province, the city and the district, involving the active role of Forkopimda, all the elements of the 3 pillars (local administration, national police and TNI) and community participation to support capacity building in health and immunization services, ”he explained.

Meanwhile, he explained that efforts to manage the Covid-19 pandemic through the policy of imposing emergency and micro community activity restrictions (PPKM) followed various efforts to manage the disaster. of Covid-19 as a national disaster that had been determined on the basis of Presidential Decree (Keppres) No.12 of 2020 regarding the determination of unnatural disasters for the spread of Corona virus disease 2019 as national disasters .

“This presidential decree n ° 12 of 2020 refers to the presidential decree n ° 11 of 2020 concerning the determination of the health emergency of the Corona virus disease 2019”, he concluded. [eko]