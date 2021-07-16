Iraqi government investigates “plan to smuggle Iraqis into EU” via Belarus





Iraqi government vowed to investigate so-called “plan to smuggle Iraqis into Europe” as EU border state Lithuania experiences mini-migrant crisis along its border with Belarus. Lithuania, a Baltic country of less than three million people, has seen an increase in illegal border crossings from Alexander Lukashenko’s Belarus in recent months – but the migrants in question are not from the pariah state , but from the distant Middle East and Africa. Speaking in Athens, Greece, on July 15, Lithuanian Prime Minister Ingrida Simonyte said there had been a twenty times more in irregular migration compared to 2020 and 2019, with some 1,700 migrants arriving so far this year – 1,100 in July alone, suggesting that a large and accelerating wave is underway. Lithuanian Foreign Minister Gabrielius Landsbergis believes that the The Lukashenko government orchestrates the crisis, to put pressure on my country and the European Union. Lithuania is currently home to Belarusian opposition leader Sviatlana (Svyatlana) Tsikhanouskaya, and the EU has imposed sanctions on the country for cracking down on criticism, including the “state-sponsored hijack” of a Ryanair airliner traveling from Athens to the Lithuanian capital of Vilnius, which was intercepted by Belarusian fighter jets and diverted to their country so that a dissident journalist on board could be arrested. Lithuania approved mass detention of migrants and restricted their right to appeal even as it began building barbed wire fence on border with Belarus https://t.co/DM8sytFGtA pic.twitter.com/d42XUP2F8o – Reuters (@Reuters) July 14, 2021 The Lithuanian government has asked the European Union to help it with its border crisis and has started working with the Greek government of Kyriakos Mitsotakis, which has taken a firm stand on illegal border crossings similarly orchestrated by a power foreign, in their case the Turkey of Recep Tayyip Erdogan. Greece has not received unequivocal support from Brussels in its efforts to protect its borders, including by forcing back migrant boats – something the British government had flatly refused to do in the English Channel, where a similar crisis was unfolding. takes place since 2018 – so could welcome the opportunity to form a coalition with the Lithuanians. The Lithuanians also directly called on the Iraqi government, which is one of the main countries of origin of the current wave of border workers, to close the Baghdad-Belarus migrant route at its source. In response, Iraqi Foreign Minister Fuad Hussein said promised to investigate “the plan to smuggle Iraqis into Europe, claiming that its government” will not accept smugglers into our society “and asserting” our duty to protect our citizens, whether they are inside or outside the country ”. 🚨A migration crisis is building up at the Belarus-Lithuania border 🇱🇹. At our request, Commissioner @YlvaJohansson will join @EP_Justice today to discuss the deteriorating situation at the EU’s external borders. here’s how #Lukashenko is running #migration tourism pic.twitter.com/sZ6dVNswNj – EPP Group (@GroupeEPP) July 12, 2021 Follow Jack Montgomery on Twitter: @JackBM ontgomery Follow Breitbart London on Facebook: Breitbart London

