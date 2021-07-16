Punjab Cong leaders oppose the appointment of Sidhu as head of PPCC, “friend of Pak PM Imran Kham”





Amid speculation that Navjot Singh Sidhu is likely to be named the Punjab Congressman, leaders close to Chief Minister Amarinder Singh have expressed concern, noting that Sidhu’s promotion could jeopardize the Hindu vote bank.

According to sources, there has been great apprehension among congressional leaders that the party’s high command is determined to ignore the Hindu vote bank, which consists of 38% of the vote in the Punjab assembly elections.

Senior leaders in Captain Amarinder’s camp have reportedly considered the appointment of a man known to be a “friend” of Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan and Pakistani army chief Qamar Javed Bajwa “a big mistake”. They also recalled that there was absolute resentment among Indians over Sidhu’s controversial embrace with General Bajwa during Imran Khan’s swearing-in ceremony in 2018.

Congress leaders also warned that Pakistan has been stirring up unrest in the Punjab for a long time and that Sidhu’s appointment as head of the PPCC may not benefit the party ahead of the elections.

Sidhu kisses Bajwa and congratulates Prime Minister Imran

Navjot Singh Sidhu has often elicited uncritical admiration for Prime Minister Imran Khan while turning a blind eye to terrorism emanating from Pakistan. The former cricketer and former Punjab cabinet minister came under heavy criticism across the country for sharing a warm hug with Pakistani Army chief General Bajwa at an event in 2018. The same year, Congressman Motormouth Sidhu visited Pakistan again and lavished exorbitant praise on Prime Minister Imran Khan for designing the Kartarpur Corridor project.

Sources report that Capt Amarinder Singh is adamant that if Sidhu was named the Punjab Congress leader, the party would split up. The chief minister was also reportedly upset by the series of meetings between Sidhu and the congressional high command on the role of the deputy ahead of the 2022 elections to the Punjabi Assembly. The CM reportedly told Acting Congress President Sonia Gandhi that a Hindu face could balance the vote bank for the upcoming elections.

Sidhu vs. Captain Amarinder

In recent months, Sidhu has been at daggers drawn with the Chief Minister of Punjab, Amarinder Singh, after the latter refused Sidhu’s wife a ticket to the Lok Sabha election. The couple publicly attacked the Punjab CM on several occasions during the election campaign. He then approached Captain Amarinder at an informal lunch, but it seems to have gone wrong when Sidhu resumed attacking the CM after the Punjab & Haryana HC canceled the SIT probe in the 2015 sacrilege case. He repeatedly targeted the CM for failing to act against the main leaders of Shiromani Akali Dal in the same case.

