Donald Trump Jr. draws crowds to Film Alley | New





WEATHERFORD Supporters of Donald Trump Jr. outnumbered his detractors 10 times more at a signing session Friday at Film Alley.

About a hundred supporters were lined up on the right side of the entrance, enduring full sun and no shade for over an hour while waiting for the doors to open. On the left side of the entrance, a dozen protesters stood behind a barricade and held up signs and joked with the Trump crowd.

About 100 supporters lined up to meet Donald Trump Jr.

Jeff Prince / Democrat of Weatherford

Parker County Republican President J Scott Utley praised the turnout.

Riding chairman Joe Wilkinson said Trump’s appearance would raise money for the political party and put “Weatherford and Parker County on the map from a Republican perspective.”

The signing was due to start at 11 a.m. and Trump showed up on time with his girlfriend Kimberly Guilfoyle. They spent a few minutes greeting and posing for photos with Republican Party volunteers before paying guests were allowed in.

Trump wore dress pants, a white button-down shirt and a suit jacket but no tie. His camouflaged green sneakers stood out against the dark suit. Guilfoyle, the former FOX News personality turned finance chairman of the Trumps campaign, wore a gray dress that was tight to her knees.

Everyone says MAGA, someone said, taking pictures of Trump and the volunteers.

Donald Trump Jr. took the time to meet and greet the volunteers before the book signing.

Jeff Prince / Democrat of Weatherford

After the volunteers returned to their duties, Trump sat down at a table to wait for the crowd to be admitted inside. He began signing copies of his self-published Liberal Privilege: Joe Biden and the Democrats Defense of the Indefensible. After signing a book, Guilfoyle would place it in a stack.

Is it okay if I take pictures? I asked.

Of course, he said.

After taking a few pictures, I asked him what he thought of Weatherford so far.

So far so good, Trump said.

Large Republican County, Guilfoyle said.

Trump planned to spend about an hour signing books and talking before heading to another reading stop in the Metroplex.

Trump’s book sales help fund the Republican Party.

Jeff Prince / Democrat of Weatherford

Outside, the man on the front lines declined to be interviewed for this article. Another person behind him declined to be interviewed but pointed to a guy wearing a suit and tie nearby and said: He will talk to you.

Paul Belew was happy to speak. The Wise County defense attorney announced his intention to run for governor as a Republican and had been in line for about an hour with his campaign manager. They had prepaid $ 50 for autographed books.

We wanted to hear him speak, Belew said.

Most of the people in line were older adults, but three teenagers stood with their mothers, ready to meet the former president’s son.

I thought it would be a good idea to come here and support him, said 16-year-old Granbury resident Nolan Graft. He’s a good person, and he does good things, unlike Biden, who screwed up this country.

Graft and his siblings are not old enough to vote but attend political events to try to make a difference in the world. Their mother, Melanie Graft, is the Hood County GOP Vice President of Elections.

We raised them to be aware of the politics and real history of our country and to get involved, but also to make decisions for themselves, she said.

A Trump trailer in the parking lot was covered in campaign posters and flags and played one of the former presidents’ speeches over the loudspeaker. Trump’s familiar voice blew up radical Democrats, but no one was there to hear the message. Everyone was waiting to come in and pick up an autographed book and maybe say a few words to their eldest son, who would have his own political ambitions.

Amy Hull, center, and members of the Parker County Progressives have come forward to express their displeasure with Trump and the Republicans.

Jeff Prince / Democrat of Weatherford

People on the right side of the entrance have expressed their admiration for young Trump. The left-wing protesters, led by Weatherford resident Amy Hull, were not fans of the father, eldest son or the family in general. Hull was holding a sign saying that assets are garbage.

Hull and most of his fellow protesters were members of the Parker County Progressives, advocates for social progress. They have been involved in numerous protests against the Confederate statue on the lawn of the county courthouse.

We are here to protest the signing of Donald Trump Jr. and the people who are here, she said. We used to be on the courthouse lawn where we were thrown stuff and we were told all kinds of things, so it’s tame. It’s nothing.

As we spoke, someone queuing to see Trump told tattooed and pierced Hull that she looked like a Neanderthal. She served him right away, but the two sides remained civil to each other for the most part.

Our main goal is to get more support and eventually get some of those Republicans to step down here in Weatherford and Parker County, Hull said. Not all Republicans said. We weren’t trying to make the whole riding Democratic, but we needed some balance because right now we have the good old system.

