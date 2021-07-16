China finances establishment of APEC fund to fight COVID state media





By Yew Lun Tian BEIJING (Reuters) China has funded the establishment of an APEC fund to fight COVID and fuel economic recovery, President Xi Jinping said at a virtual trade group meeting on Friday. Asia-Pacific, according to the Xinhua news agency. Xi also said China supports relinquishing intellectual property rights to COVID vaccines and is willing to cooperate with other countries to ensure a stable and secure supply chain for vaccines. China has provided more than 500 million doses of vaccines to developing countries, Xi said. At a G20 health summit in May, Xi pledged an additional $ 3 billion in aid over the next three years to help developing countries recover from the pandemic. On regional economic integration, Xi called on countries to create an open, fair and impartial environment for digital trade. We want to tear down walls, not build them; we want openness, not isolation; we want integration, not decoupling, Xi told world leaders, including US President Joe Biden. Xi said China has finished ratifying the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership (RCEP), the world’s largest free trade bloc made up of 15 Asia-Pacific economies but not the United States, and said that he hoped the deal could come into effect by the end of 2021.. Xi was speaking at a special meeting held by New Zealand, the revolving host of Asia-Pacific economic cooperation, ahead of a formal meeting in November, the first time such an additional meeting has taken place. [nL4N2OR1JV] (Reporting by Yew Lun Tian; Editing by Peter Graff and Nick Macfie)

