Connectivity projects must be transparent and not create debt: Jaishankar | Latest India News





Foreign Minister S Jaishankar said on Friday that connectivity efforts must be consultative, transparent and promote economic activity instead of creating a debt burden, an indirect reference to concerns about the Chinese initiative. Belt and Road “(BRI).

Jaishankar made the remarks while addressing a regional conference hosted by Uzbekistan on promoting connectivity between Central Asia and South Asia. Although he did not name any countries, his speech left little doubt that the concerns he was referring to largely concerned the BIS, which India has firmly refused to join.

He also highlighted the connectivity efforts undertaken by India, such as practical measures to operationalize the port of Chabahar in Iran since 2016, and plans to include the port of the Gulf of Oman as part of the International Transport Corridor. North-South (INSTC).

Connectivity efforts must be based on economic viability and financial responsibility. They should promote economic activity and not create debt burden, Jaishankar said.

Ecological and environmental standards, as well as the transfer of skills and technologies, are essential. Connectivity must be consultative, transparent and participatory, he said, adding that building connectivity is an act of trust and must, at a minimum, comply with international law.

Jaishankar added: Respect for sovereignty and territorial integrity are the most fundamental principles of international relations.

India has long opposed the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor, the BRI’s flagship project, as a crucial part of it crosses Pakistan-occupied Kashmir. Indian officials also claim that BRI projects around the world are biased in favor of Chinese companies and do not provide a level playing field for Indian companies.

Concerns about BRI projects leading to debt traps have increased since Sri Lanka handed over the strategic port of Hambantota and 15,000 acres around it to the Chinese side in 2017 after failing to repay the huge loans advanced for the development of the installation.

Referring to the development of India’s facilities at Chabahar, which has become a key transportation hub for shipping goods to Afghanistan, Jaishankar said the Iranian port provides secure, viable and unimpeded access to the sea for the countries of Central Asia.

Its effectiveness is now clearly proven. We have proposed to include the port of Chabahar within the framework of the INSTC. The formation of the India-Uzbekistan-Iran-Afghanistan quadrilateral working group on the joint use of Chabahar port is a welcome development, he said.

Noting that development is closely linked to peace and security, he said, reliable connectivity within and across Afghanistan requires trust in the governance of that country.

Economic growth is driven by connectivity, trade and contacts and the contemporary challenge is that politics, vested interests and instability can be obstacles to regional cooperation, he said. The real issues are mentalities, not disputes. Blocking connectivity in practice while professing support in principle benefits no one, he said.

A one-sided view of trade rights and obligations can never work. No serious connectivity can ever be a one-way street, he added.

Connectivity is also important for the post-Covid economic recovery, but there is a widespread awareness of the need for more resilient and reliable supply chains, Jaishankar said. We all need more and more options. And this applies mostly to the area of ​​connectivity, he said.

Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan, who addressed the conference after Jaishankar, said the unresolved disputes between Pakistan and India are a major challenge for connectivity initiatives.

The whole area opens up if Pakistan and India [settle their disputes]. Our main problem is Kashmir, if we can solve this problem just imagine the impact. The huge market of India on one side, China on the other, connectivity between Central Asia [and] In Pakistan, the whole region is changing, he said.

