Matt Gaetz’s campaign paid $ 20,000 to the company of Trump’s pal Roger Stone





Florida Republican Representative Matt Gaetz’s campaign committee paid at least $ 20,000 to a company that the Justice Department said was used by GOP political agent Roger Stone and his wife to avoid paying taxes. taxes, campaign finance reports showed.

Gaetz’s campaign paid the company, Drake Ventures LLC, for “Strategic Campaign Consulting” over three months, according to Quarterly Federal Election Commission documents, the most recent of which came out Thursday.

The record, which showed the campaign raised around $ 1.45 million and spent over $ 1.9 million between April and June, also revealed that more than $ 825,000 was spent on Logan Circle Group, the public relations firm hired by Gaetz after news showed he was involved in a sex trafficking probe. Gaetz has not been criminally charged and denies any wrongdoing.

The Logan Circle group is led by Harlan Hill, who was banned from appearing on Fox News after tweeting that Vice President Kamala Harris “comes across as an insufferable lie.”

Gaetz’s campaign also paid $ 50,000 in legal fees during the quarter, half of which went to the law firm of Marc Fernich, the defense attorney whose notable clients include deceased sex criminal Jeffrey Epstein, convicted drug lord Joaquin “El Chapo” Guzman and long dead. Mafia boss John Gotti.

The Gaetz campaign paid Stone’s company in four separate installments of $ 5,000, according to the documents. FEC records list a Fort Lauderdale address for Drake Ventures who is associated with Stone, who lives nearby in the coastal city of Florida.

The first of those payments came in late March, less than a week before The New York Times first reported that the Justice Department was investigating whether Gaetz had sex with a 17-year-old girl and had paid for her trips with him. A second payment of $ 5,000 was made to Stone three days after the news broke.

Gaetz’s friend, former Seminole County tax collector Joel Greenberg, pleaded guilty in May to a string of crimes in the case that allegedly gave rise to the investigation involving Gaetz. Greenberg is cooperating with federal prosecutors.

The other two payments to Drake Ventures came after the DOJ filed in mid-April a civil action against Stone and his wife, Nydia Stone, alleging that the couple had used the company as an “alter ego” for the purpose. to “protect their personal income from forced collection and finance a lavish lifestyle.”

“They used Drake Ventures to receive payments payable to Roger Stone personally, pay their personal expenses, protect their assets and avoid reporting taxable income to the IRS,” the DOJ wrote in its legal complaint.

The Stones owe nearly $ 2 million in unpaid federal taxes and other charges, the DOJ alleged in the lawsuit, which was filed in Federal District Court in Fort Lauderdale.

Federal attorneys also accused the Stones of aiming to “defraud the United States” by using assets from Drake Ventures accounts to purchase their home in the name of a separate trust.

Stone called the trial “politically motivated.”

“Our FEC records speak for themselves,” a Gaetz spokesperson said in an email to CNBC Thursday night. “Despite an endless stream of lies from the media, Congressman Gaetz continues to be one of Congress’ most prodigious fundraisers and is the only Republican who does not accept donations from federal lobbyists or of PAC. He thanks his tens of thousands of donors and promises to always fight for them. “

Details were scarce on the nature of the “strategic campaign consulting” services provided by the company to the Gaetz campaign.

“I’m not interested in speaking to the case or saying anything on the record,” said Brian Harris, an attorney representing Stone and Drake Ventures in the DOJ lawsuit, in a brief phone call with CNBC before hanging up.

Stone did not respond to CNBC’s questions about Gaetz’s campaign committee payments. Two other attorneys representing the Stones and Drake Ventures, Derick Vollrath and Jeffrey Neiman, have not commented.

Stone and Gaetz are both residents of Florida and are both loyal to former President Donald Trump, who has lived at his Palm Beach Golf Club since leaving office in January.

In late December, Trump pardoned Stone, 68, who had been convicted of lying to Congress under oath.

Brian Schwartz of CNBC contributed to this report.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.cnbc.com/2021/07/16/matt-gaetz-campaign-paid-trump-crony-roger-stone-company.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos