First thing: what the Kremlin newspapers said about Trump





Hello.

The Guardian yesterday exposed the history of the Kremlin newspapers, documents allegedly revealing that Vladimir Putin personally authorized a multi-agency covert spy operation to support Donald Trump in the 2016 US presidential election.

Looking further into the articles, it appears that the plot was presented as being entirely defensive: At the moment, the Russian Federation is in a difficult situation. The US measures continue to be felt in all areas of public life, the newspapers start.

The newspapers list Trump’s personality flaws and inferiority complex as reasons why he would be perfect to weaken the United States’ negotiating position.

Evidence of Trump’s flaws has been gathered from surveillance and observation of his previous trips to Russia, the documents show.

Meanwhile, Joe Biden welcomed German Chancellor Angela Merkel to the White House, where they vowed to work together to defend against Russian aggression.

At least 81 dead in devastating floods in Germany

Merkel expressed deep sympathy for the victims of the flood disaster that devastated the states of Rhineland-Palatinate and North Rhine-Westphalia, as the death toll rose to 81 on Friday morning.

Authorities were still trying to locate around 1,300 people as of Thursday evening, although they believed the figure was high due to damaged mobile phone networks.

Climatologists were shocked by the flooding in Germany, saying they did not expect records to be broken so much, over such a large area, so soon.

Congresswoman Joyce Beatty among nine arrested at vote for the right to vote

Congresswoman Joyce Beatty, a Democrat from Ohio, was participating in a protest on Capitol Hill calling on the Senate to pass the For the People Act when she was taken in a tie. Let people vote, she tweeted. Fight for justice.

Western United States and Canada brace for new heat wave as more than 70 wildfires continue to burn

The fourth scorching heat wave in five weeks is expected to worsen wildfires that are already ravaging an area larger than Rhode Island in the western United States and Canada this weekend.

In other news, Kim Kardashian West stepped in to support Rodney Reed. Photograph: Angela Weiss / AFP / Getty Images

The execution of death row inmate Rodney Reeds was called off days ahead of schedule after Kim Kardashian West took up his case. His case is yet another in the debate over the role that celebrities and advertising have come to play in the US justice system.

Texas Democrats who fled the state to thwart a restrictive voting bill have energized voters in the fight for the right to vote.

The full picture of the racial impact of the pandemic in the United States is unclear due to systemic failures to collect race and ethnicity data around Covid-19, even in states that are leaders in promoting health equity.

Supreme Court Justice Stephen Breyer has said he has not decided when to retire, amid calls from liberal activists and Democratic lawmakers who want Biden to appoint a younger liberal judge.

Statistics of the day: At least 5.5 million Americans received water in excess of lead levels approved by the Environmental Protection Agency

Across the country, lead pipes still connect homes to local water supplies. As the White House lobbies for a national plan, Newark, New Jersey has cut more than 20,000 lead water pipes.

Not to be missed: an interview with the Olympian who turned away from the flag

Hammer thrower Gwen Berry became a face of athlete activism when she secured a spot on her second Olympic team in June, when she turned on the podium and draped a shirt that said militant athlete on his head. I’m trying to fight for a better America for everyone, she said in an interview with The Guardian. It doesn’t make me anti-American.

Last thing: Stop telling women to smile The non-smiling vegetable vendor is going through some restoration work. Photograph: Christopher Ison / English Heritage

Over the past 400 years, a picture restorer has decided that a Dutch vegetable seller in a mysterious, unsigned painting needs to cheer himself up and smile. English heritage has brought it back to its previous enigmatic state.

Register now

Sign up for the American morning briefing

First Thing is delivered to thousands of inboxes every day of the week. If you haven’t yet registered, subscribe now.

Get in touch

If you have any questions or comments on any of our newsletters, please email [email protected]

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.theguardian.com/us-news/2021/jul/16/first-thing-what-the-kremlin-papers-said-about-trump The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos