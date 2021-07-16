“Why will the Taliban compromise? “: Imran Khan says not to blame Pak for war in Afghanistan





Home / Videos / World News / “Why will Taliban compromise?”: Imran Khan says not to blame Pak for war in Afghanistan

POSTED JUL 16, 2021 9:42 PM EST

About the video

Speaking at the Central and South Asian summit in Tashkent, Uzbekistan, Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan said no country has worked harder than his to bring the Taliban to the dialogue table. He also criticized the United States of America, saying the Taliban should have been forced to speak out when NATO’s deployment in Afghanistan was at its peak. Watch the full video to find out more. China cornered: US bans goods, EU puts Xinjiang trade deal online

POSTED JUL 16, 2021 8:01 PM EST

Watch: Imran Khan accuses RSS and avoids Taliban issue on trip to Tashkent

PUBLISHED ON JULY 16, 2021 AT 7:58 PM

Taliban get Pakistan Air Force backing, Afghan First Vice President Amrullah Saleh says

PUBLISHED JUL 16, 2021 4:20 PM EST

Shocking: Mother throws baby from burning building amid riots in South Africa

POSTED JUL 15, 2021 10:11 PM EST

‘Taliban trained in Pak: Imran Govt slammed as LeT riot in Afghanistan

POSTED JUL 14, 2021 8:54 PM EST

A vaccine to put an end to several diseases? A “superhero” move to change DNA explained

POSTED JUL 14, 2021 3:24 PM EST

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.hindustantimes.com/videos/world-news/why-will-taliban-compromise-imran-khan-says-don-t-blame-pak-for-afghan-war-101626451833047-amp.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos