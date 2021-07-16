Boris Johnson to be visited by NHS workers





NHS workers are on the verge of fighting for a decent and fair pay rise to Boris Johnson's doorstep. Here's how you can get involved. Pitiful NHS salary This year, the Conservative government is only giving NHS staff a 1% pay rise. And people are not happy. Particularly because of the coronavirus pandemic (Covid-19). In addition, people are upset because over the past decade many public sector workers have suffered a drop in wages in real terms. So the NHS organizations have spoken and the unions are furious. But one group goes even further in the action. Because not only has he launched a massive petition, but he will also be hosting a demo at the entrance to Downing Street. A huge petition The campaign group NHS employees say NO! mentionned on his Facebook page: Our salary award continues to be delayed, and we know this government only recommended an insulting 1%! Health care workers, now is the time to unite and send a clear message to this government, PAY US WHAT OUR OWNS! It also manages a petition. He calls on the Tories to give NHS staff a 15% pay rise or 3,000 – whichever is greater. As the petition says: This salary increase is necessary. This is more important than ever as we are now overwhelmed by a second wave of Covid-19 and, with low morale among staff. A recent survey showed that 36% of nurses were considering leaving the profession. Friday, July 16 at 3 p.m., three quarters of a million people had signed the petition. You can add your name here. Boots walking on So NHS workers say NO! has now hosted a demo with the delivery of the petition to Johnson's front door: He tweeted the details: Calling healthcare workers, allies and supporters! # NHSPay15 LOWER PETITION! 2:30 p.m. Gathering and rally – Old Palace Yard 4:00 p.m. March at Downing St for petition delivery Event https://t.co/pOtUcPSAuk Petition https://t.co/P4Mk9d0Idv pic.twitter.com/E29eypdKT9 – NHS employees say NO! # NHSPay15 (@NurseSayNO) July 15, 2021 NHS nurse and group member Holly Turner said The Canary: The fact that over three quarters of a million people have signed the NHSPay15 petition is truly encouraging. We know from the polls that the majority of the population supports a meaningful and restorative pay rise for NHS workers, as opposed to the applause, badges and gestures this government promotes. It's clear that NHS workers have a proven track record over the past year, but it's not all about that. It's about recouping a decade of pay cuts in real terms, which has made us and our patients increasingly vulnerable and at risk. As we go to Downing Street we hope to both bring attention to our campaign and set the tone for the government, we were fighting for what we were owed and not backing down until we have accomplished what we have. undertaken to do. The Canary will cover the march and petition filing on July 20. If the Tories aren't listening to more than 750,000 people and NHS staff, then they really are the 'bad party'.

