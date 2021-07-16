Apec 2021: Fran O’Sullivan: Joe Biden back in the game, but what about Xi Jinping?

Joe Biden’s interest in the Asia-Pacific region will be music to Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern’s ears. Photo / AP

NOTICE:

President Joe Biden has planned to use the historic nightly Apec leaders’ meeting hosted virtually from Wellington by Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern to underscore his administration’s commitment to multilateralism.

From the United States

engaged in an isolationist path “America First” under the regime of former President Donald Trump, he lost influence within Apec (the 21 economies that make up the Asia-Pacific economic cooperation group) and within other international fora such as the World Trade Organization (WTO), the World Health Organization (WHO) and the United Nations Conference of the Parties on Climate Change (COP), where the US Congress has had to override to remain an actor.

Under the Biden administration, the United States has joined the WHO, is preparing to play a role in transforming the WTO into an organization that keeps its promises, and has signed the UN COP26, to be held in Glasgow from October 31 to November 12.

White House press secretary Jen Psaki said Biden’s attendance at the nightly Apec meeting demonstrated US leadership in the Indo-Pacific region and the president’s commitment to multilateral institutions.

Psaki stressed that as the president’s first engagement with many Apec leaders, especially those in Southeast Asia, he would emphasize the importance he places on the region, as well as his vision for ‘a free and open Indo-Pacific.

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern virtually hosted the Apec leaders meeting overnight. Photo / NZME

Biden was also due to brief leaders on what the United States is doing to serve as an “arsenal of vaccines” for the region and to support all those suffering from Covid.

And he planned to advance an economic agenda that fostered shared prosperity, leveraged the region’s economic potential, and built inclusive and resilient economies.

It would have been music to Ardern’s ears, as it underscores the emphasis it places on Apec as a stabilizing influence in Asia-Pacific during a time of economic and social dislocation brought on by the Covid pandemic. -19 and the rise of protectionist forces.

“This is the first time in the history of Apec that leaders have held an extraordinary meeting at the level of leaders, and it reflects our desire to come out of the Covid-19 pandemic and the economic crisis together,” a declared his official statement.

Related Articles

She then explained to this columnist that so often in executive retreats, what she found most valuable were the real-time briefings received from the IMF and WHO. But this time, Covid-19 would be a very specific target, as she urged leaders to stand united to fight the virus.

There have been more than 50 million cases of Covid-19 within Apec’s borders, with more than one million deaths. The region has recorded more than 100,000 new cases every day since November 2020, and during that time more than 22 million people have been pushed into extreme poverty.

Apec-wide GDP contracted 1.9% in 2020, the biggest drop since World War II. As economic growth picks up, around 81 million jobs have been lost due to the pandemic.

This underscores the importance of the meeting last night.

The White House press secretary had already taken the lead on Ardern by announcing that Biden would attend the summit. Ardern had planned to announce the meeting the first time that an informal Apec leadership retreat was held outside of the official Apec leadership meeting which takes place in November at its post-Cabinet press conference. at 3 p.m. Monday. Fortunately for her, the parliamentary press gallery gave her the public space to do so at the national level.

On Monday, she pointed out that Biden and Russian President Vladimir Putin would attend the retreat. But Chinese President Xi Jinping was the obvious missing major player.

Ardern danced on a diplomatic pin when I asked him about it outside the New Zealand Institute of International Affairs ‘Standing in the Future’ conference on Wednesday in Wellington. She had not seen the full list of attendees and expected that it would be provided publicly before the meeting.

Chinese President Xi Jinping. Photo / AP

It was not until Thursday evening (NZT) that Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Hua Chunying officially confirmed President Xi’s attendance, saying that at Ardern’s invitation he would attend the retreat. informal meeting of Apec leaders by videoconference from Beijing.

“The retreat is organized at the initiative of New Zealand, host of Apec for this year. The theme is: Faced with Covid-19, what are the opportunities for the Asia-Pacific region to collaborate to overcome the health crisis, and to accelerate the economic recovery in a way that lays the foundations for a better future? “, the statement from the Chinese Foreign Ministry said.

Notably, President Xi did not take any public position before retirement.

Speaking at the Institute of International Affairs conference this week, Kurt Campbell, who is colloquially known as Biden’s “Tsar of Asia”, said the United States was not looking for a “cold war.” “We are not looking for harmful or noxious competition with China.”

Instead, the United States sought a stable relationship where the dominant characteristic would be competition, but believed that much of the competition focused on technical issues such as 5G, artificial intelligence, and computing. .

China had yet to react to the reframing of the relationship.

But if Covid can help pull the two nations from the brink, it will be for New Zealand’s best.

And a feather in Ardern’s beanie, too.

New Zealand’s Apec Priorities:

Economic and trade policies to strengthen the recovery.

This priority focuses on Apec’s economic response to Covid-19. It aims to encourage trade and economic policies that support openness and connectivity, and reduce border frictions in order to reduce barriers and facilitate trade and business for businesses throughout the Apec region.

Increased inclusion and sustainability for recovery.

This recognizes the need for Apec’s long-term response to Covid-19 to be sustainable and inclusive of all. It is about improving the participation of groups such as women and indigenous peoples in the economy, and ensuring that their contributions are valued. It will also ensure that the region’s recovery can be used to improve sustainability outcomes, including in the area of ​​climate change.

Pursue innovation and a digital recovery.

This priority is for Apec to leverage digital innovation to improve the way business is done and make it more efficient and adaptable. It aims to encourage Apec members to adopt open and competitive markets for new technologies.