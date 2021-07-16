Looks like no one wants to see the Donald Trump-Bill OReilly Arena tour





If you ask Donald Trump, his next arena tour with disgraced exFox News personality Bill OReilly is already an outrageous success. I will focus on greatness for our country, a topic rarely discussed in political dialogue, the former president said, promising that the tour which is scheduled to start in Sunrise, Florida in December and stop in Orlando, Dallas and Houston, among others, be fun, fun, fun for everyone who attends!

If you ask the box office workers, the story is very different. Tickets to hear the pair of accused sex parasites in conversation have been on sale for more than a month, but thousands of seats remain available for purchase on Ticketmaster and AXS, according to Politico. We have gigs that go a lot better than that, an Orlando Amway Center employee told the store. For example, a Bad Bunny concert at the Amway Center would recently have sold out within 48 hours, despite not being held until next March. (In a text message to Politico, the marketing director of the Amway Center protested: The person you spoke to didn’t provide an accurate rating and isn’t speaking for us.)

A stadium employee at the American Airlines Center in Dallas told Politico that a large number of seats are still open for the event. And an employee with access to ticket sales information said that at the Houstons Toyota Center, 60 to 65 percent of seats remain unsold. (A Toyota Center spokesperson declined to comment on Politico, and an American Airlines Center spokesperson said he could not comment on the ticket sales.)

The lackluster sales can represent a hesitant momentum for right-wing stars or the prices could be to blame. Those willing to settle for standard tickets or even nosebleed seats can expect to pay anywhere from $ 100 to $ 300, per Politico. For those who want to get closer to the action, the prices are around $ 1,000. And the VIP Meet & Greet package costs up to $ 8,500, according to Insider, and includes a pre-game reception, floor seating, and personal photos of fans with the hosts.

Like her boss, Trump spokeswoman Liz Harrington insisted the tour was already a massive success. The History Tour has already sold over $ 5 million in tickets, and the excitement and enthusiasm is unlike anything we’ve seen before, she told Politico. In December, the sold-out shows will be a night to remember for everyone. For his part, OReilly bragged about the money the two have already raised. We have over $ 7 million in the bank, he said. We didn’t spend a dime on marketing, nothing. All of those $ 7 million for four shows were made on the ad. Marketing will begin in about a week. No one has sold tickets so quickly at this price, and VIPs are sold out at three of the four locations. Asked specifically about the delay in ticket sales in Orlando, he remarked: bullshit.

