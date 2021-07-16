Imran Khan raises J&K issue in Tashkent, says Jaishankar, says mindsets hamper connectivity





Mindsets, not disputes, hamper connectivity initiatives between countries in South and Central Asia, Foreign Minister S Jaishankar said on Friday, countering Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan’s statement that the Huge potential for regional cooperation remained untapped due to the unresolved dispute over Kashmir.

Jaishankar tacitly accused Pakistan of blocking connectivity initiatives launched by India. He also leaned subtly on China for pushing smaller nations in South Asia, Southeast Asia and Central Asia as well as other regions into the debt trap with his initiative. controversial Belt and Road.

The Pakistani prime minister was speaking at a conference on connectivity between Central and South Asia in Tashkent on Friday. The conference was hosted by Uzbek President Shavkat Mirziyoyev. Jaishankar represented the Indian government. His counterpart and Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi also attended the conference.

Khan did not miss the opportunity to rake his rank of nations with India on Jammu and Kashmir (J&K). He said the unresolved dispute between Pakistan and India over J&K was a major challenge for connectivity initiatives. If the two countries could resolve the dispute, the trade ties between China, Pakistan and India as well as the countries of Central Asia would lead to economic development for all.

Unfortunately, because of our differences, unresolved disputes, the huge potential remains untapped, said the Prime Minister of Pakistan.

Jaishankar said the 3Cs of connectivity, trade and contacts drive economic growth universally and they must come together to ensure regional cooperation and prosperity. The challenge we face is that politics, vested interests and instability can be formidable obstacles to its achievement, said the foreign minister.

India has accused Pakistan of blocking several connectivity initiatives launched under the South Asian Association for Regional Cooperation (SAARC), including those aimed at facilitating the hassle-free movement of trains and trucks in the region. Successive governments in Islamabad have also rejected repeated calls from New Delhi and Kabul to facilitate unrestricted transit of goods between India and Afghanistan via Pakistan.

There are also lessons from our experiences that need to be understood. The real issues are mindsets, not strife, said Jaishankar, the tacitly tacitly Pakistani prime minister, who has pledged to support regional connectivity initiatives. Blocking connectivity in practice while professing support does not normally benefit anyone. A one-sided view of trade rights and obligations can never work. No serious connectivity can ever be a one-way street.

He also said that building connectivity was an act of trust and should, at a minimum, be in accordance with international law. Respect for sovereignty and territorial integrity are the most fundamental principles of international relations, said the foreign minister, indirectly referring to the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) connecting the Chinese Autonomous Region of Xinjiang and the port city of Gwadar in southern Pakistan. New Delhi opposes the CPEC because it crosses the areas of Jammu and Kashmir (J&K), which India claims to be part of its own territory and accuses Pakistan of illegal occupation.

Beijing has pledged to invest more than $ 70 billion in CPEC. It is one of the flagship projects of the Belt and Road Initiative (BRI), the ambitious transcontinental connectivity project, which Chinese President Xi Jinping launched a few years ago, but which has already sparked controversy because of predatory loans from the communist country.

Connectivity efforts must be based on economic viability and financial responsibility. They should promote economic activity and not create debt burdens, Jaishankar said.

