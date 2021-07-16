Pakistan: Why are the Taliban listening to us when they smell victory? | Voice of America





ISLAMABAD – Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan on Friday defended his government’s efforts to promote a negotiated settlement to the conflict in Afghanistan, refuting allegations that Islamabad was supporting the violent Taliban insurgency to fuel hostilities in the neighboring country.

Khan spoke at an international conference on regional connectivity hosted by Uzbekistan, shortly after Afghan President Ashraf Ghani addressed the event and accused Pakistan of playing a negative role in the war.

The Afghan leader said intelligence estimates point to the influx of more than 10,000 jihadist fighters from Pakistan and other places over the past month. Ghani went on to claim that despite promises and assurances, the Khan government had failed to influence the Taliban to seriously negotiate to end the war in Afghanistan.

Khan responded by saying he was disappointed with the Afghan president’s grossly unfair allegations, insisting that Pakistan had suffered 70,000 casualties over the past 15 years in its own battle against terrorism and that its fragile economic progress nationals could hardly afford prolonged instability in the immediate vicinity. .

President Ghani, let me just say that the country that is going to be most affected by the unrest in Afghanistan is Pakistan, he said. The last thing Pakistan wants is more conflict and turmoil in Afghanistan.

The Prime Minister stressed that no country has made more efforts than Pakistan to bring the Taliban to the dialogue table. Unless you take military action against the Taliban [leaders living] in Pakistan, we have tried to [to] the dialogue table and achieve a peaceful settlement.

FILE – Taliban supporters carry the iconic white Taliban flags in the Afghan-Pakistani border town of Chaman, Pakistan, July 14, 2021. The Taliban continue their push into Afghanistan.

The Taliban foresee victory

Khan stressed that the two decades of conflict, the deep divisions among Afghans and the US policy of seeking a military solution to the war are to blame, not Pakistan.

When there were 150,000 NATO troops in Afghanistan, it was time to ask the Taliban to come. [to] the table, Khan said. Why will the Taliban compromise when the [troop] the release date has been given [by the U.S.], with only a few thousand US troops remaining? Why would they listen to us when they sense victory?

He argued that a peaceful Afghanistan is in the interests of all of its neighbors.

“There are already 3 million Afghan refugees in Pakistan. We were petrified that there would be another influx of refugees. We do not have the capacity or the economic strength to withstand another influx of refugees. So I can assure you again if a country is doing its best in every country in the world, its Pakistan today, Khan noted.

Allied troops of the United States and NATO plan to withdraw completely from Afghanistan by the end of next month after nearly 20 years of engagement in the war against the Taliban. The exit, which officially began on May 1, is the result of Washington’s bilateral peace deal with insurgents that the two sides signed in February 2020.

Pakistan is credited with bringing the Taliban to the negotiating table with the United States that resulted in the deal. The agreement also encouraged the insurgents to open direct peace talks with officials of the Ghani government in Qatar last September. But the intra-Afghan dialogue has had little success.

Pakistani officials insist that the pace of the US military’s exit should have matched the pace of the peace talks. They argue that the rapid withdrawal of troops diminished the influence Islamabad had over the Taliban.

FILE – An Afghan special forces convoy is seen rescuing a besieged policeman from a checkpoint surrounded by Taliban in Kandahar province on July 13, 2021.

The Taliban have captured dozens of districts and extended insurgent influence to swathes of landlocked Afghanistan since foreign troops began leaving the country two months ago. Insurgents have also taken control of most border posts with neighboring countries, including a major trade route with Pakistan.

The escalating conflict has raised fears of a full-fledged Afghan civil war, prompting the United States and countries in the region to step up diplomatic efforts to pressure warring parties to agree to a deal without delay. of peace.

Quadruple platform

On the sidelines of Friday’s connectivity conference in the Uzbek capital of Tashkent, the United States, Afghanistan, Pakistan and Uzbekistan established a new quadrilateral diplomatic platform to support Afghan peace efforts and boost peace. regional economic connectivity.

“The parties consider long-term peace and stability in Afghanistan essential to regional connectivity and agree that regional peace and connectivity are mutually reinforcing,” a joint statement said.

US Special Envoy for Peace in Afghanistan Zalmay Khalilzad also attended the event organized to improve connectivity between South Asia and Central Asia.

The United States and the five participating Central Asian countries, Kyrgyzstan, Uzbekistan, Kazakhstan, Tajikistan and Turkmenistan, in a joint statement released at the end of the Tashkent conference, affirmed their commitment to strengthen security and stability in the region, in particular through Afghan peace negotiations. . He also reiterated that there is no support for the forcible imposition of a new government in Afghanistan.

