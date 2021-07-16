China’s climate targets lower gas forecast – Radio Free Asia

As Chinese planners prepare to meet President Xi Jinping’s climate change targets, there are signs that the targets will require significant cuts in forecasts for natural gas.

The government has spent much of the past decade promoting gas as a cleaner substitute for coal, converting home heating systems to reduce smog, and replacing gas-fired power plants in megacities like Beijing.

Years of double-digit growth in gas consumption have led to significant investments in new resources, import infrastructure and pipelines by Chinese national oil companies and suppliers like Russian Gazprom abroad.

In 2010, then Russian Deputy Prime Minister Igor Sechin said “China’s gas consumption growth could be limitless.”

A slower pace of heating conversions in 2019 and the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020 did little to derail investment, as seasonal pressures and long-term plans boosted spending at liquefied natural gas terminals ( LNG), ships and storage facilities.

But now Xi’s pledge in September to peak China’s carbon emissions by 2030 and achieve ‘net zero’ neutrality by 2060 has led state energy forecasters to recalculate how much fuel China will consume in the decades to come.

At an industry conference on June 24, Zhu Xingshan, senior planning director at China National Petroleum Corp. (CNPC), said the climate goals will force the country to reduce the share of coal in primary energy from 56.8% last year to 44% in 2030 and only 8% by 2060.

The share of gas would rise from 8.7% last year to 12% in 2030 before falling back to 11% by 2060, Zhu said, according to Reuters.

The most significant change would be in non-fossil fuels, which would account for 26% of China’s energy in 2030 and 75% at net zero maturity.

Stock figures highlight gas’s role as a bridging fuel that will limit China’s carbon emissions until reliance on renewables increases, rather than as a source of unlimited growth.

Adjust forecasts

Due to Xi’s targets, planners lowered their estimates of maximum gas consumption, Newsbase Daily News reported.

While gas demand was previously expected to reach 700 billion cubic meters (24.7 trillion cubic feet) by 2050, estimates of the pace of growth have now been revised down to 535-605 billion cubic meters ( bcm) by 2030 with peak demand in 2035, said Hou Chuangye, vice president of gas sales at CNPC’s PetroChina subsidiary.

An official at the oil and gas pipeline monopoly known as PipeChina came up with slightly different numbers, but the message was roughly the same.

Tang Shanhua, deputy general manager of PipeChina’s business operations, said gas demand would increase from 326.2 billion m3 last year to 526 billion m3 by 2030 and 650 billion m3 by 2035 before to fall to 550 billion m3 by 2050.

If the new projections materialize, China’s volumes in 2050 would drop 150 billion cubic meters from previous expectations, or 21.5%.

Although the estimates differ in detail, they all seem to be moving in the same direction with earlier peaks and significantly lower consumption as the carbon neutral target approaches.

So far this year, China’s gas demand has been strong with consumption through May up 17.1 percent from the previous year to 153.3 billion cubic meters, said the National Commission for Development and Reform.

The latest short-term forecast released by the Paris-based International Energy Agency (IEA) on July 5 forecasts a 10% increase in China’s gas demand this year, largely driven by the economic recovery and the industrial sector.

In the medium term, the IEA has estimated that gas demand will increase at an average annual rate of almost 7% slower until 2024, increasing by 95 billion m3 from 2020 levels during the period. forecast.

In its long-term forecast last October, China’s gas demand continued to grow through 2040, roughly doubling 2019 levels under the IEA’s main “declared policies scenario” . Under its stricter “sustainable development scenario” for recommended policies, demand also continued to increase until 2040, but at a slower average annual rate of 2.3%.

In its pre-pandemic forecast for 2019, gas demand in 2040 was expected to reach 655 bcm according to the policies set out, although the sustainable scenario predicted a peak after 2030 with a slight decrease in demand, from 508 bcm to 497 bcm.

With the possible exception of the 2019 sustainability track, none of the forecasts would have prepared China and the global energy market for the steep revisions implied by CNPC and PipeChina’s estimates.

While the forecasts are only estimates with uncertainties that increase over time, the latest projections highlight the fact that the share of gas in the Chinese energy mix has not yet reached the government’s 10% target. for 2020 as part of its three-year action plan against air pollution published in 2018, due in part to economic decisions and the increase in coal volumes.

According to CNPC projections, the share of gas would also be lower than the government’s previous target of 15% by 2030.

Focusing more on stopping construction of new coal-fired power plants this year may serve as a reminder that the biggest reductions in coal’s share of consumption have been left to the later years of the new 40-year plans. .

The announcement of the new forecast, nine months after Xi’s climate commitments, could raise questions about China’s decision-making process on energy and environmental affairs.

The footage suggests that Xi’s announcement of new climate goals was the result of a political decision that left energy planners to explain how the goals might be met.

The earlier peak in gas demand that is now estimated may raise concerns about investments in resource development, energy projects and pipelines that are expected to last at least 40 years.

Climate advocates and reports have warned for years that investments in new coal-fired power plants will become stranded assets, unable to pay a return, as the cost of renewables continues to decline.

Increased risk

The new forecasts may increase the same risk for investments in gas, which faces a possible twilight as another fossil fuel.

Philip Andrews-Speed, senior researcher at the Energy Studies Institute at the National University of Singapore, suggests the stranded asset argument is not a threat to gas in the short term, but worry may pose a risk future for investments over time.

“The reduction in some of the most ambitious gas demand forecasts is not unexpected in light of Xi’s commitment to carbon neutrality. But the increase in demand over the next 15 years is still substantial and will require sustained growth in LNG and gas imports by pipeline. “said Andrews-Speed.

“The risk of stranding does not relate to assets that are already operational or that will be in service within the next five years or so,” he said.

“The real risk is that companies just don’t invest in new assets after this if they see demand is about to drop, and yet the country may still need new assets,” said Andrews- Speed.