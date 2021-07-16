WhatsApp blocks 2 million Indian users for messaging breach





WhatsApp has blocked more than two million users in India in just one month for breaking its rules, the US company revealed in its first report on compliance with India’s controversial new social media rules, AFP reports . Most of the users have been blocked for spam message abuse. The Facebook-owned company has imposed a limit on mass messages in an attempt to counter disinformation. India put new rules in place in May to regulate social media companies, requiring them to disclose their efforts to control their platforms on a monthly basis. “We maintain advanced capabilities to identify those accounts sending high or abnormal messaging rates and banned two million accounts in India alone from May 15 to June 15 attempting this kind of abuse,” WhatsApp said in its report. published Thursday evening. The company said its “top priority” remains preventing the spread of harmful and unwanted messages. WhatsApp has over 400 million users in India, one of its main markets, but has often been criticized for the spread of disinformation. Dozens of people were lynched in India in 2018 following rumors spread on WhatsApp that gangs were stealing children. The incidents prompted the messaging app to introduce a limit on mass transfer messages in India. WhatsApp and some Indian media companies have sought to challenge the new social media rules in court. Critics say the government is looking to crush dissent, but the government says it is trying to make social media safer. Under the rules, social media platforms must share details of the “first author” of posts deemed to undermine India’s sovereignty, state security or public order. WhatsApp says the rules violate Indian privacy laws. News.Az

