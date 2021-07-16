Ashraf Ghani attacks Pakistan and asks it to use “influence and influence” to convince the Taliban to cease hostilities in Afghanistan





ANI | Update: July 16, 2021 at 7:45 p.m. IST

Tashkent [Uzbekistan], July 16 (ANI): Afghan President Ashraf Ghani on Friday blasted Pakistan for not severing ties with groups of terrorist organizations and said that, according to intelligence reports, more than 10,000 fighters ” jihadists “had entered Afghanistan last month, while the Imran-Khan Pakistani government had failed to convince the Taliban to” negotiate seriously “in the ongoing peace talks. Speaking here at the opening ceremony of the Central and South Asia Connectivity Conference, Ghani said “contrary to repeated assurances from Khan and his generals that Pakistan does not find a Taliban takeover in Afghanistan in its own interest and failing to use force will use its power and influence to compel the Taliban to negotiate in earnest, the networks and organizations supporting the Taliban openly celebrate the destruction of the property and capabilities of the Afghan people and state The Afghan president also called on Pakistan to use its “influence and influence for peace and cessation of hostilities links” amid increased Taliban violence. In his response shortly thereafter to the conference, Imran Khan said he was “disappointed” by Ghani’s claim that Pakistan had a “negative role” in the peace process in Afghanistan. for what is happening in Afghanistan and the Taliban is not fair, ”he said. Imran Khan said Pakistan is a partner for peace and regional peace and stability is of the utmost importance for strengthening trade and economic cooperation in the region. “Afghanistan is a natural land bridge between Central Asia and South Asia, and peace in Afghanistan is the most critical factor for regional connectivity,” he said. Khan said Pakistan’s top priority is stability in Afghanistan as it directly affects the country. “Pakistan will continue to support all initiatives for peace and reconciliation in Afghanistan,” he said. “President Ghani, let me just say that the country that will be most affected by the unrest in Afghanistan is Pakistan. Pakistan has suffered 70,000 casualties in the past 15 years. The last thing Pakistan wants is this. ‘there is more conflict, ”he added. fight the Taliban, Ghani addressing the conference said, “Based on the principles of concentration of force and economy of effort, we are ready to face the Taliban and their supporters for as long as it takes. ‘that they realize that a political solution is the only way forward. “” We therefore call on the Taliban to engage with the Afghan government to end the war and the recent destructive assault, “he said. he said, adding that “Pakistan must therefore engage in a coherent and urgent manner from the point of view of regional interest.”

He also said that to plunge Afghanistan into all-out war would be to plunge the region into drastic uncertainty. "We therefore call on the Taliban to engage with the Afghan government to end the war and the recent destructive assault," he said, adding that "Pakistan must therefore engage in a coherent and urgent manner from point of view of regional interest ". Listing the challenges and opportunities of regional connectivity, the Afghan president said amid the turmoil as foreign troops withdraw and the Taliban resurgent, his country's national security forces will respect the patriotic duty to defend the people. and the earth. "Allow me, however, to clarify one thing: while our people and government are fully committed to peace under my leadership, our national security forces will uphold our patriotic duty to defend our people and our land. , the tree of freedom is often supported by the blood of patriots. "Speaking of the threats emerging in Afghanistan, Ghani said:" As the third wave of the COVID-19 pandemic threatens our lives and a severe d threatens our livelihoods, the Taliban have unleashed a wave of destructive attacks across the country. "Contrary to their commitments to the United States to seek a political solution, the Taliban have deployed more than 5,000 prisoners released on demand of the international community by the Loya Jirga or Grand Council as the vanguard of these attacks. More than 50 of the top drug traffickers released at international demand are providing financial support for the attack. The attack resulted in the destruction of more than 260 buildings and the systematic looting of public property. The use of car bombs, massive landmines, assassination campaigns, targeted assassinations of women and civil society leaders, and summary executions of prisoners of war constitute the Taliban's arsenal. safe cities and provinces. The only choice offered by the Taliban is that of submission and surrender, "Ghani said at the conference. In addition, the Taliban said that Ghani had previously stated that they would not attack cities and provincial centers, they are stepping up their attacks and attempting to starve the cities. Reiterating his determination to fight the Taliban, Ashraf said: "Based on the principles of concentration of forces and economy of effort, we are ready to face the Taliban and their supporters for as long as it takes. until they realize that a political solution is the only way forward. "He added that Afghanistan is committed to international humanitarian law and will mobilize its nationwide comprehensive response under the leadership of the National Defense and Defense Forces. Afghan Security (ANDSF). Speaking of regional connectivity, Ghani said, "The combined development opportunity opened up by the 4th Industrial Revolution may provide the necessary acceleration. But if our regions miss the opportunity in the next decade, the the gap will be much larger. (ANI)

