From Edwin Edwards to Donald Trump, voters are sometimes willfully blind





I remember the first time I met Edwin Edwards. He was governor of Louisiana and I was a young reporter for a newspaper in the central region of the state.

Her eyes were as blue as I had heard them say, and her manners were as charming as I had heard them. Coming out of an auditorium where he had just spoken to a group, Edwards listened intently as I asked a question about the controversy he was embroiled in at the moment. (It was in 1977.)

As he answered my question, I took quick, careful notes, and silently congratulated myself on surprising him as he left. But when I returned to the newsroom and sat down to write my story, I realized what other journalists before me already knew and what the journalists who came after me would eventually achieve: l One of Edward’s many sharp political skills was his ability to respond to reporters asking questions without saying anything meaningful.

The 93-year-old former governor died on July 12 of respiratory failure. Married three times, he was the father of five children, the youngest of whom was 7 when Edwards died. He accomplished many important things during his tenure, including hiring historic numbers of women and minorities, passing constitutional reform, and changing the way the state taxed the oil industry and gas.

His accomplishments have been overshadowed by his unrepentant wives, extravagant spending, gambling, and corruption; and yet somehow, despite 10 years in federal prison for accepting bribes, he remained a fascinating political figure until the day of his death.

It is a testament to many things, none of which reflects human nature particularly well. Just as some Americans will remain in the grip of former President Donald Trump until he too passes the bar, so many Louisians have been captivated by Edwards’ charm, by the way he did it. snubbing investigators and prosecutors, by refusing to apologize for anything. and by his ability to convince ordinary voters that he represented the little guy.

Without wishing to stress it too much, Edwards exploited – and Trump’s exploits – people’s gullibility and willingness to be distracted and amused by politicians’ exploits and deliberately scandalous talk.

Edwards’ famous zingers include The only way for me to lose this election is if I’m caught in bed with a dead girl or a living boy (he won) and, as for his opponent in the race for governors, David Treen is so slow that it takes him an hour and a half to watch 60 Minutes. (He also won this election).

In a related vein, Donald Trump is perhaps most famous – or infamous – for his brash claim that he could stand in the middle of Fifth Avenue and shoot someone without losing a voter. With no experience or background in politics, he was elected president of the most powerful country in the world 10 months later.

This is nothing new. Over the years, voters have consistently been seduced by politicians more concerned with serving themselves than the people who appointed them. About 60 years ago in Alabama, when James Big Jim Folsom was running for governor again, in an election appearance he dismissed the corruption allegations by saying: I plead guilty to stealing. This crowd that I got it from, you had to steal it to get it. … I flew for you, and you, and you.

Folsom lost that election, but it was less because of this claim and more because of a TV appearance in which he appeared to be very drunk. Otherwise, I stole for you, and for you, and you could have brought it back to the governor’s mansion.

Voters can also be gullible and willfully blind.

Over 30 years ago, an Edwards biographer told the story of attending a religious revival where Edwards was greeted with cheers and applause.

According to the New York Times, author John Maginnis then asked the preacher: How can godly people support a man known to gamble, hunt women, and be constantly investigated for corruption?

And the preacher answered, Well, he neither drink nor smoke.

In the same story, The Times also quoted a woman who had this to say about Edwards after his release from federal prison in 2011: We all knew he was going to fly. But he told us he was going to do it.

Now I realize what I should have asked Edwin Edwards that day, when I landed a quick interview with him: So stealing is OK, so is gambling, feminization, corruption. and putting yourself ahead of what’s best for the people you suppose to serve, as long as you do everything with panache?

And with his sparkling blue eyes, he would have smiled her charming smile and answered my question in a way that seemed to make sense, while saying nothing, even from afar, meaningful.

Frances Coleman is a former editor of the editorial page of the Mobile Press-Register. Email her at [email protected], like her on Facebook at www.facebook.com/prfrances and subscribe to her podcast, The Reasonable Southerner, at https://shows.acast.com/the- reasonable-southerner.

