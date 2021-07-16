PM Modi meets: Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray seeks national policy to contain the crowd | Bombay News

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, in the virtual meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and five other state CMs on Friday, insisted on a comprehensive national policy from the central government to prevent overcrowding for political events, protests and religious programs amid the third wave threat of the Covid-19 pandemic.

He also asked for an additional stock of vaccine and lobbied for an adequate arrangement of oxygen up to 2,000 metric tons in case the third wave hits Maharashtra. He also said that the Center should take measures to reduce the prices of drugs based on monoclonal antibodies.

Thackeray said controlling overcrowding in public places due to politico-religious agendas has become a challenge and that a national policy to regulate overcrowding is the need of the moment. He said people were venturing out of their homes in large numbers, not only into Maharashtra, but across the country. Revenge tourism and revenge shopping are gaining momentum as people venture out in large numbers. The overcrowding in public places to attend political and religious functions is alarming. State governments should take steps to control the crowd, but a national crowd management policy is needed, Thackeray said.

Thackeray’s request is seen as his response to the Center, frequently flagging Maharashtra as one of the worst affected states. Leaders of the ruling MVA coalition allege that BJP-led states are not transparent in revealing data on Covid cases, but they are not asked about it. Assembly elections in five states and religious events like Kumbh Mela are accused of increasing the number of Covid cases in some states.

Thackeray has also requested the supply of 2,000 metric tons of oxygen to Maharashtra from neighboring states if the third wave hits the state. According to the projection, Maharashtra may need at least 4000 MT of oxygen during the third wave. We are increasing our production capacity to 2000MT, supplying the remaining stock from Bhilai, Jamnagar, Bellary steelworks would help meet the requirement. The center must ensure that the additional need is met from the central oxygen tank. Maharashtra has planned the installation of the 530 PSA oxygen plant covering each of the districts and a plan is in place for the wise management of the oxygen by district, he said.

The government of Maharashtra has fought continuously for an additional supply of vaccine doses to reach the goal of immunizing 70% of the population, or around 90 million people at the earliest. The state recently passed a resolution in the legislature requiring the provision of 30 million doses per month because the state plans to immunize more than one million people per day. In this context, Thackeray said that 8-10 worst-affected districts in western Maharashtra and Konkan need 20.6 million doses for the population over 18 years old. 8.79 million doses were administered in these districts. To vaccinate the entire eligible population over 18 to reduce the rate of infection, we will need an additional 30 million doses stockpile, he said.

Maharashtra administered 38,862,466 doses and 30,033,080 people received at least one dose until Friday evening.

Thackeray also said the number of cases in the state was declining, although the curve of the virus has not touched its baseline. He also insisted on the need to set up centers of excellence by the central government for the management of post-Covid complications. He also asked Modi to regulate the prices of key drugs used to treat the coronavirus. Maharashtra CM has also called on the prime minister to take action to reduce the prices of monoclonal antibody drugs, which are effective in treating Covid-19, but their prices are cause for concern. Thackeray said that if the need for such drugs was predicted for 50,000 patients in Wave 3, the burden could be 300 crore because the drugs cost about 60,000 per dose. The Center should step in to make sure prices are reduced and drugs are readily available, he said.

Thackeray also briefed the Prime Minister on measures taken by the government of Maharashtra to deal with the second wave. The CM said that in addition to setting up an industrial sector task force, the state was taking steps to raise awareness of the use of masks and monitor appropriate behavior of Covid-19.