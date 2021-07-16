I Alone Can Fix It review: Donald Trump as aspiring Fhrer in another gripping read | Books





Cocooned in his seaside resorts, indicted the Trump Organization, Donald Trump came to embrace the insurgency.

Personally, what I wanted is what they wanted, he told Carol Leonnig and Philip Rucker of the Washington Post.

Five people have died after a crowd of Trump supporters stormed the Capitol on January 6, seeking to overturn the election.

Last week Trump said: They were peaceful people, they were great people.

Too bad for blaming Antifa. Think of the Charlottesville redux, on a bigger stage. Or something even more disturbing.

In their second book on the Trump presidency, Leonnig and Rucker report that on January 2, 2021, two months after election day and with Trump still refusing to admit defeat, General Mark Milley, chairman of the heads of state- Joint major, told his assistants: a Reichstag moment.

He was referring to the burning of the German parliament on February 27, 1933, an incident Hitler took as a pretext to start arresting opponents and consolidating his power.

The Fhrer’s Gospel, the authors quote Milley.

According to the general, the United States under Trump had their own version of the end of the Weimar Republic, with the modern brown shirts. A graduate of Princeton and Columbia, Milley was not the only one to see the shadows of the past creep into the light of day.

Trump, Leonnig and Rucker quote a senior official saying, is a guy who takes fuel, throws it on fire and scares you, then says I’ll protect you.

This is what Hitler did to consolidate power in 1933.

Trump supporters outside the United States Capitol in Washington on January 6. Photograph: Alex Edelman / AFP / Getty Images

This is a hit follow-up to A Very Stable Genius, in which Leonnig and Rucker recounted the chaos of Trump’s first three years in office. I Alone Can Fix It raises the curtain on the management of Covid-19, the candidacy for re-election and its chaotic and violent consequences.

The pair are Pulitzer Laureates, for investigative reporting. Their book is a must read. They have receipts that they display to everyone.

From Covid, they capture Marc Short, chief of staff to Vice President Mike Pences, telling people in February 2020: It’s not that bad. The families of more than 600,000 American deaths would likely disagree. (Runs later contracted the virus.)

Feeling burnt by the authors’ first book, this time Trump sat down for a two-and-a-half-hour interview. At the end, he let it be known with a wink that for some reason he liked her.

Just as he claims to hate the media and the elite, Trump craves their attention. As much as he believes in his own power of persuasion, Leonnig and Rucker were not converted.

Trumps hubris shines through. But for the pandemic, he says re-election was inevitable. It is a sales pitch but sufficiently anchored in reality. He also claims that the two greatest presidents of the Americas could not have defeated him. It’s just surreal:

I think it would be difficult if George Washington came back from the dead and chose Abraham Lincoln as vice president, I think it would have been very difficult for them to beat me.

Before Covid, the economy was buzzing. Trump had shot dead Qassem Suleimani, a senior general in the Iranian Quds force, and the public approved.

Joe Biden has lost nominating contests in Iowa, New Hampshire and Nevada. His first victory came on February 29, days after the Covid-induced stock market crash, assisted by James Clyburn of South Carolina, dean of the Congressional Black Caucus and House majority whip.

On the relationship between Covid and Trump’s defeat, Leonnig and Rucker describe Benjamin Netanyahu, now a former Israeli prime minister, sharing his thoughts with Tony Fabrizio, a pollster who worked for him and Trump, in early 2020.

Netanyahu said: The only thing that can beat President Trump is the coronavirus.

With an analytical skills Trump could never muster and a sense of history he lacked, Netanyahu added: Gambling enormously.

In August, Trump took out Fabrizio after warning the president that the electorate was really tired. Trump yelled: Are they tired? They are tired ? Are they fucking tired? Well I’m fucking tired too.

Trump supporters inside the Capitol on January 6. Photography: Manuel Balce Ceneta / AP

The rawest books of the revelations are for January 6. At best, Trump was blown away by the fate of Mike Pences, presiding over the confirmation of the victory of Bidens, trapped inside the Capitol as hallways and offices were looted. Like Nero watching Rome burn, Trump performed in front of his TV.

As for the rioters, Trump now claims they are one: they came forward just to show their support because I think the election was rigged to a level nothing has ever been rigged before.

On January 6, Oklahoma’s James Lankford spoke out against certification, citing voter concerns about voter fraud. He failed to mention that it was Trump who spread this same concern.

Hours later, however, the senator voted to certify. Months earlier, Tulsa was the scene of Trump’s infamous comeback rally, a flop that cost Brad Parscale his campaign manager job and Herman Cain his life.

Liz Cheney also makes a revealing appearance in the Rucker and Leonnigs story. In a Jan. 7 call with General Milley, the Wyoming congressman treated Jim Jordan, a far-right Ohio representative and Trump favorite, like a son of a bitch.

Stuck with Jordan during the siege on Capitol Hill, Cheney brushed aside his expressions of concern, saying: Get away from me. Damn, you did that. Cheney is now a member of the House select committee investigating the riot.

Leonnig and Rucker also quote Doris Kearns Goodwin: There is no such thing as the 1850s, when events inevitably led to Civil War.

Politicians and acolytes make pilgrimages to Mar-a-Lago, the Trump mecca in Palm Beach. Every twilight, Leonnig and Rucker write, he receives a standing ovation.

Just the way he likes it.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.theguardian.com/books/2021/jul/16/i-alone-can-fix-it-review-donald-trump-fuhrer-mark-milley-leonnig-rucker The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos