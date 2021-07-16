Afghan President Ghani denounces terror by Pak | Latest India News





Afghan President Ashraf Ghani on Friday launched a meteoric attack on Pakistan for failing to prevent foreign terrorists from sneaking into Afghanistan and for not doing enough to pressure the Taliban to join the talks. peace even as Prime Minister Imran Khan and world leaders listened at a regional conference in Tashkent.

Ghani used his speech at the conference, hosted by Uzbekistan to foster connectivity between Central Asia and South Asia, to criticize Pakistan for failing to keep its pledges to influence the Taliban to they participate in negotiations and prevent cross-border movements of jihadist fighters.

The president’s remarks reflected the Afghan government’s frustration at the Taliban’s refusal to enter talks to find a political settlement as it waged a massive campaign to capture territory amid the rapid withdrawal of U.S. forces and the United States. NATO. Afghan officials have repeatedly criticized Pakistan for not pressuring Taliban leaders on Pakistani soil to launch peace talks.

Khan, who addressed the conference after Ghani, responded to the allegations by saying he was disappointed with the comments of the Afghan leadership and that no country had gone to greater lengths to get the Taliban on the table. dialogue than Pakistan.

Ghani told the audience, which included U.S. Deputy National Security Advisor Elizabeth Sherwood-Randall and Special Representative Zalmay Khalilzad, Indian Foreign Minister S Jaishankar and Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, that the estimates Intelligence services indicated the influx of more than 10,000 jihadist fighters from Pakistan and others last month as well as support from their affiliates and transnational organizations for the Taliban. There is a consensus among credible international observers that [the Taliban have] have taken no action to sever their relations with terrorist organizations, he said.

Contrary to repeated assurances from Prime Minister Khan and his generals that Pakistan does not find a Taliban takeover of Afghanistan in Pakistan’s interest and short of the use of force, will use its power of influence to compel Taliban to seriously negotiate, networks and organizations supporting the Taliban openly celebrate the destruction of the property and capabilities of the Afghan people and state, he said.

Ghani said Afghanistan is not asking for sympathy but for a clear definition of interest. Embracing regional connectivity and supporting a political path to bring the Taliban and their supporters back from the brink of descent into hell is a win-win approach. To plunge Afghanistan into all-out war is to plunge the region into radical uncertainty, he said.

Pakistan must therefore be engaged in a coherent and urgent manner from the point of view of regional interests, he added.

Ghani has made it clear that even though his government is committed to peace, the Afghan security forces will continue the fight. We are ready to face the Taliban and their supporters for as long as it takes, until they realize that a political solution is the only way forward, he said.

Khan said in his speech that Pakistan’s top priority is stability in Afghanistan, as he is petrified by the possible influx of more refugees as he supports three million Afghan refugees.

Let me just say that the country that is going to be most affected by the unrest in Afghanistan is Pakistan … the last thing Pakistan wants is more conflict, he said.

I think blaming Pakistan for what is happening in Afghanistan is extremely unfair … he said. Khan also questioned whether the Taliban would compromise at a time when the United States has set a date for its troops to exit. Why would they listen to us when they sense victory?

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.hindustantimes.com/india-news/afghan-president-ghani-hits-out-at-terror-by-pak-101626459194675-amp.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos