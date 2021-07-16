Xi congratulates the 44th session of the World Heritage Committee

Chinese President Xi Jinping on Friday sent a letter of congratulations to the 44th session of the World Heritage Committee which opened in Fuzhou, capital of Fujian province (south-eastern China).

Xi noted that the world’s cultural and natural heritage is an important result of the development and evolution of human civilization, and it is also an important vehicle for promoting exchanges and mutual learning between different civilizations.

He said that it is our common responsibility to protect, inherit and make good use of precious wealth, and also an inevitable requirement for the pursuit of human civilization and the sustainable development of the world.

Xi also pointed out that China has put into practice new development concepts, seriously implemented the “Convention for the Protection of World Cultural and Natural Heritage” and improved its heritage safeguarding capacity.

He added that China is willing to cooperate with other countries and UNESCO to jointly safeguard the cultural and natural treasures of all mankind and promote the building of a community of destiny for mankind.

The 44th session of the World Heritage Committee kicked off in Fuzhou as the opening ceremony was held Friday evening at the Fuzhou Strait Cultural Art Center.

This year’s session is organized by UNESCO in cooperation with the host country, the People’s Republic of China, with online meetings taking place from July 16 to 31.

(Cover: It is announced that the 44th session of the World Heritage Committee will be held in the Chinese city of Fuzhou during the 43rd session in Baku, capital of Azerbaijan, on July 9, 2019. / Xinhua)