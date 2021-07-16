Column: Crazy about the mask mandate? Blame Trump, Tucker Carlson





Here we go again.

LA County’s new mandate, thanks to an increase in coronavirus cases, is for everyone to wear masks indoors, whether or not they are vaccinated.

If you think it’s unfair, I’m with you. People who have done well to get the vaccine shouldn’t have to pay a penalty because others have refused.

But as you may have heard, we are a divided county and country.

Fox TV host Tucker Carlson, who declined to say if he had been vaccinated, called on President Bidens to save lives by vaccinating more people, the biggest scandal of my life. For me, the fact that people are paid a fortune to say dangerously stupid things on national television is the biggest scandal of my life.

In Sacramento, 12 lawmakers polled by The Times declined to say whether or not they were vaccinated, and 11 of them are Republicans.

In Los Angeles a month ago, just 51% of city firefighters and 52% of police officers were at least partially vaccinated, well below the state average. And these are the people who work on the front lines, where they can easily catch and spread the virus.

We tried to donate cash, sports tickets and even cannabis to overcome the resistance. So what more can we do?

We can make the vaccine even more readily available and we can talk to the hesitant about fears and misinformation, says Dr Christina Ghaly, director of health services for LA County.

Relationships really matter, Ghaly said. One-to-one conversations are very laborious, not always very fast, they take time. But it was the best thing that really helped.

I am ready, willing and able to serve, so present me as a soldier in the Truth Squad. Anyone hesitant to get vaccinated can contact me ([email protected]) and I will explain your fears to you.

In the meantime, a few thoughts, and let me start with lawmakers.

Do you have any brave, principled rebels who won’t reveal your vaccine status, do you have any idea how many Californians have died from COVID-19?

The answer is over 63,000.

Now, if the argument is that vaccines have side effects and risks, it is true. But the virus poses a much greater risk to public health and safety, as do public officials who shy away from their civic responsibility to lead by example. They should remind everyone that 99% of the people who still die from COVID-19 are those who weren’t vaccinated, and that almost all recent deaths were preventable.

If you have learned about the virus and the vaccine, but have chosen not to be vaccinated, I must question your suitability for public office. And if you’ve been vaccinated but are worried that admitting it will cost you votes with the anti-vax mob, shame on you for your hypocrisy.

As for the cops and firefighters, if I was in charge, it would be simple.

The motto of the LAPD is: Protect and Serve.

LAFD’s motto is: Serve with courage, integrity and pride.

Shoot or you’re fired.

The lowest vaccination rates in California are among blacks and Latinos. This speaks, among other things, of the inequitable distribution of vaccines at the onset of the pandemic, lack of access to vaccination sites due to transport and labor issues, and historical suspicion of the real motives of managed public health programs. by the government.

All of this is understandable, to a point, but these are the communities hardest hit by the virus. Resistance to the vaccine is pushing up the number of bodies and keeping a lid on the economic recovery so desperately needed to bring relief to working class families who were devastated last year.

Then you have your reluctance to the red state (the lowest vaccination rates, under 50%, are in Missouri, North Dakota, Georgia, South Carolina, West Virginia, Arkansas, Idaho, Tennessee, Alabama, Wyoming, Louisiana and Mississippi). Each of those states except Georgia voted for Trump, who was the national leader in mask resistance and ridiculed public health experts as the COVID-19 toll reached hundreds of thousands.

This is a difficult group to convince with truth and logic, given that more than half of all Republicans believe Trump won the 2020 election.

But as a distant cousin of Sisyphus, I have no choice but to keep pushing the boulder up the hill.

I won’t bother to point out to skeptics and vaccine resistors that it was Trump who designed and bragged about Operation Warp Speed, the all-in-one campaign to produce vaccines that are now easily available. available and saving lives. It doesn’t seem to matter.

I won’t bother to point out that scientifically speaking, vaccines have been shown to be very effective, even more so than injecting household disinfectants into our bloodstream, as the former Commander-in-Chief suggested.

And I won’t bother to point out that mask resistance was one of the main factors leading to the shutdown of the economy and the spread of the virus, and vaccine resistance amid a new variant. deadly could hinder the return to normalcy that we have all been clamoring for.

I’m just going to go with one argument that I hope will make a difference with Republicans skeptics.

Even Trump, for all his bluster, had the good sense to get the shot.

[email protected]

