“Boris Johnson’s ageist rules on Covid discriminate against young people – and no one is talking about it” – Tom Haynes

Here’s a fun fact that no one tells you about the Covid vaccine: if you catch the virus after getting the first dose, you have to wait. 28 additional days after your symptoms go away before you can get your second.

Why is this important? Well, as of this writing, many people under 30 haven’t had their second jabs, the same demographic that’s currently ravaged by the Delta variant.

As Boris Johnson prepares to end social distancing for the good cases in all London boroughs, they are skyrocketing – some by more than 500% in the past month – and it is young people who make up the bulk of these new infections.

These same young people were told that Covid would largely pass them – that they might not even realize they had had it – and although the reality is that many of us have been bowled over by the viruses, that’s not really the point.

Young people in London tend to share a roommate with other young people, so when one of us has to self-isolate, our roommates do too and if the virus is to spread to one of them, that time isolation is prolonged.

Take me as an example. When I had Covid I was able to prevent my three roommates from having it, but if I hadn’t, we might have been locked up for over a month.







(Image: Victoria Jones / PA Wire)



But again, what does this have to do with the new rules? It comes down to the vaccine.

Most new freedoms – like traveling to amber countries without having to quarantine, the whole idea of ​​Covid passports, and whether or not you should self-isolate after the stupid app pings you, only benefits those who received both doses of the vaccine.

Many of us haven’t and at the rate we’re catching Covid, most of us won’t do it until summer is far behind us. It should be noted that antibody tests, which are proof of a cure for Covid and which are often cited as a suitable alternative when it comes to traveling abroad, are not freely available to the public. .





As of July 19 (aka Freedom Day), the rules around masks and social distancing disappear – and while some independent bodies, such as TfL and the airlines, will force you to keep using them, the reality is that their departure everywhere else will spike in Covid cases.

It will be especially young people, encouraged to return to bubbling nightclubs, brought back to the offices, and who have already sacrificed so much, who will constitute the majority of these cases.

Hundreds of other young people will be forced to isolate themselves in their rooms, watching the double-bitten over 30s fly abroad without restrictions, gleefully ignoring the NHS app every time it barks at them. They will come out of isolation, unable to prove their recovery from Covid and unable to get the second jab needed to do something fun for another month.







(Image: Ben Birchall / PA Wire)



They will also continue to be nuts about the app, unable to refuse further self-isolation until they can finally get their second shot, by which time more than two years of their lives have been left on restrictions. lock.

Then they’ll be back in isolation with a roommate who caught the virus – and so the cycle continues.

It is brutally unfair.

Double vaxx or not, anyone can catch and spread Covid, but as long as the freedom to live depends on having both doses, it is ludicrous that young people are being sent like lambs to the slaughterhouse to catch this virus in mass.