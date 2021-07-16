Parcel Explosion at Darbhanga Station: NIA Obtains Authorization to Interview Sick LeT Recruiter in Prison for Three Days | Patna News





PATNA: The National Investigation Agency on Friday obtained permission to question Haji Salim, the alleged recruiter of Lashkar-e-Taiba, inside Beur central prison for three days, where he is currently being held under high security for his alleged involvement in the case of the explosion of packages at Darbhanga station. – Terror plot in India. Salim, after his arrest with his partner Kafil Ansari of Kairana in Shamli, Uttar Pradesh on June 2, fell ill. The NIA took Salim to IGIMS in Patna the next day so that he could not urinate and afterwards the doctors fitted him with a catheter. He was remanded in custody with orders from the courts to provide him with the necessary treatment facilities behind bars. The NIA was unable to remand him for detailed questioning solely because of his illness. The agency prayed in front of the ADJ-XIII Rajesh Kumar Dwivedi (NIA Special Court) court on Friday for the three-day interrogation of Salim inside the prison starting on Saturday, which resulted in been authorized. Sources said Salim was a crucial link between the terrorist brothers of LeT Mohammad Nasir Khan and Imran Khan and agents of the terrorist organization based in Pakistan. Only he could properly paint a larger picture of the pan-Indian terrorist attack plot planned by the Pakistan-based managers. He had also been there several times and may cede important names related to the LeT or ISI based in Lahore or Karachi to the NIA, a source said. Meanwhile, the NIA did not insist on a further pretrial detention of the two brothers, after which they were transferred to judicial detention. Both remained in NIA custody for 14 days during which time they were interrogated for hours and were also taken to Kairana and Hyderabad on several occasions. All four will be presented in court again on July 23. Prison sources said Salim was still fixed with a catheter and that prison doctors were treating him in consultation with experts from IGIMS. He suffers from chronic kidney disease. Several test reports from Salim were expected, a source said. Sources said that Salim and Kafil Ansari are in a high security area with men guarding them around the clock. Nasir and Imran are also reportedly being held in a high security area, the source said. The NIA arrested Nasir and Imran from Hyderabad on June 30. Although native to Kairana, they settled there two decades ago and entered the clothing business. The NIA said they were the ones who prepared an IED with liquid explosives, kept it inside the package and booked it on a train from Secunderabad, which resulted in an explosion at pier number one in Darbhanga on June 17th. their alleged involvement in the explosion and conspiracy of nationwide terrorist acts to be carried out with the two brothers.

