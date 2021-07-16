



Home Cities Bombay PM meeting with MCs: Uddhav Thackeray seeks national policy to stop overcrowding He also called for states to receive the maximum number of vaccine doses possible, that the prices of essential drugs be controlled, and that assistance be provided to states in establishing “centers of excellence” for post-treatment. -Covid. Elderly people wait at a vaccination center in Thane on Friday. (Special photo: Deepak Joshi) Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Friday urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to formulate a national policy to stop overcrowding due to religious, social and political gatherings to prevent the spread of Covid-19. Thackeray, in a virtual meeting held by the Prime Minister with six chief ministers, made the suggestion while briefing him on concrete steps taken by Maharashtra to tackle the second wave of Covid-19 and its preparation for a possible third wave, according to a press release from the CM secretariat. Although the number of Covid-19 cases is declining, the second wave has not yet completely subsided. Not just in Maharashtra, but everywhere people are leaving their homes and thronging to various places. Revenge tourism and revenge shopping began, leading to overcrowding. Religious and political gatherings have also led to overcrowding. As the state makes all efforts to stop overpopulation, a comprehensive policy should be formulated at the national level, Thackeray said at the meeting. He also called for states to receive the maximum number of vaccine doses possible, for essential drug prices to be controlled, and for assistance to be provided to states in establishing centers of excellence for post-Covid treatment. . At present, the largest number of Covid-19 cases are found in a dozen districts of Konkan and western Maharashtra. In these districts, two doses of vaccine should be administered to 2.06 million people over 18 years of age. To date, 87.90 lakh doses have been administered in these districts. Thus, if 3 additional doses of crore are provided, priority can be given to ensure full vaccination in these districts, he added. Thackeray further said that according to Union government standards, the state would need 4,000 metric tonnes (MT) of oxygen per day during the third possible wave. The State has the capacity to produce 2,000 MT of oxygen. The Center is expected to provide assistance to secure the remaining 2,000 tonnes from the Bhilai, Jamnagar and Bellary steelworks, he added. Maharashtra is setting up 530 pressure swing adsorption oxygen factories and an oxygen management plan for each district has been formulated, the CM said. Thackeray informed the Prime Minister that the state has set up a task force for industries to ensure they remain operational in the event of future waves of Covid-19. He also asked the Prime Minister to control the prices of drugs such as monoclonal antibodies which cost between Rs 50,000 and Rs 60,000 per dose. Even if 50,000 patients are to receive the drug in the third wave, it will cost Rs 300 crore. In view of this, the Center should regulate the prices of these drugs and ensure that they are readily available, he added.

