Government backs down on decision to sell jabs after public backlash

Indonesia has scrapped a controversial plan to allow anyone to pay for a Covid-19 vaccine, after public outcry.

State-owned pharmaceutical company PT Kimia Farma, with government backing, had offered to sell two doses for $ 82 as part of a program that was supposed to be available from Monday.

President Joko Widodo has “strongly ordered” that the program be permanently suspended following the public response, Cabinet Secretary Pramono Anung said in a statement yesterday. “All vaccines will remain free as the president previously indicated,” he added.

Last December, Mr. Widodo pledged vaccines would be free for Indonesians and launched the national vaccination campaign on January 13 with the goal of vaccinating more than 180 million. The goal was to obtain collective immunity by next March for the fourth most populous country in the world with 270 million inhabitants.

The vaccines were to be provided either as part of the national immunization program or as part of a private program funded by private and public companies for their staff known as Gotong Royong.

As the second wave of infections fueled by the highly contagious Delta variant took hold in the country, the government on July 5 revised the Gotong Royong program to allow individuals to pay for their own vaccinations.

This basically allowed Kimia Farma to go ahead and sell the Sinopharm vaccine at Rs 879,140 for two doses. The public, who learned of the plan over the weekend, became enraged, forcing the company to back down.

Civilian organizations have questioned whether the government or private companies are trying to profit from the pandemic.

“Some business groups might hide behind government policy and use Kimia Farma to make money,” said Haris Azhar, executive director of the human rights group Lokataru Foundation. “They are taking advantage of the current vaccine panic and the pressure to get people vaccinated as one of the ways to overcome the pandemic,” he told the Straits Times.

Kimia Farma’s price may seem tiny to some Indonesians, but not to the 27.55 million, or 10.19% of the population, who according to World Bank figures live on less than US $ 2 (2, 70 Singaporean dollars) per day. The pandemic has already put many out of work and state social assistance is insufficient.

University of Indonesia political and economic analyst on world affairs Beginda Pakpahan said a government is constitutionally bound to protect the health of its people. “Vaccines are certainly a visible form of protection the government gives to its people. “

Mr. Achmad Sukarsono, associate director and senior analyst for Indonesia at risk consultancy firm Control Risks, said the recent spike in cases, which reached a record 56,757 on Thursday, was “the result of a haphazard and reactionary policy making that continually starts out with the interests of the elite, instead of the needs of the target population. “

Kimia Farma’s proposal was yet “another rushed policy,” he said. “It’s a little below the belt because the government has promised (the vaccines) to be free for the masses,” he added.

The government belatedly addressed the hubbub, once again demonstrating its lack of competence to communicate transparently and build public trust. Public Enterprise Minister Erick Thohir said on Tuesday the vaccines for sale were of a different brand from those used in the national campaign and did not come from foreign donations. They were bought with business funds and loans.

The national vaccination campaign relies on Sinovac, AstraZeneca and Moderna, while the corporate program uses only Sinopharm.

Mr. Haris of the Lokataru Foundation, however, criticized the government for prioritizing economics over public health, saying this was in part due to the fact that the cabinet was largely made up of businessmen. business, some of which had been tasked with fighting the pandemic.

He added that with the outbreak of cases, the president should consider bringing in experts from countries with better pandemic management, such as Singapore, New Zealand and the United States, to work with local epidemiologists. .

Others, like virologist Ngurah Mahardika, were less critical of the government’s approach, saying it allowed individuals to purchase vaccines to gain herd immunity as soon as possible.

Struggling with a limited budget and huge population, it was unrealistic to expect the government to fund the entire vaccination campaign, Prof Mahardika said, adding that those who can afford to pay should have this option. “It doesn’t matter who pays for the vaccine as long as the goal of immunization coverage can be met as soon as possible,” he told ST.

Allowing people to pay for their vaccines does not mean taking vaccines away from the poor, he said. “Those who cannot afford it can always wait for the free allocated by the government.”