RSS leader Indresh Kumar attacks Imran Khan, claiming “toxic ideology” of Pak leaders has led to division of country





New Delhi [India], July 16 (ANI): RSS leader Indresh Kumar on Friday targeted Pakistani prime minister over his remarks regarding Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh and said “toxic ideology” of Pakistani leadership had led to division of the country in 1971 and its Sindh and Balochistan provinces “burned” and wanted freedom.

Kumar said the neighboring country’s rulers had a “toxic nature” and the country had “poisonous and bloody” circumstances from his birth. Kumar made the remarks after Imran Khan blamed “RSS ideology” for the stalled talks with India over concerns over Islamabad’s support for cross-border terrorism. Imran Khan was responding to the question posed by ANI on the sidelines of the Central South Asian Conference in Tashkent. Kumar said Pakistan’s leadership is a symbol of “torture and atrocities” in that country. “The rulers of Pakistan and of the country itself were born of bloodshed and a poisonous spirit. It was born of the brutal division of India in 1947, the displacement of three million people and death and the murder of 12 lakhs. Lakhs of women were also raped. Not only that, it is also a symbol of atrocities and torture in their own country, “he said.” The Sindh and the Balochistan is on fire today, and the actions of Pakistani rulers have led to heaps of corpses there. They all want freedom. Likewise, its toxic ideology led to the division of Pakistan in 1971 and the creation of Bangladesh. ” , Kumar added. Imran Khan on Friday evaded questions about Pakistan’s role in Taliban actions in Afghanistan and sought to blame “RSS ideology” for the stalled talks with India. ANI asked Khan on the sidelines of the event whether talks and terrorism can go hand in hand. “I can tell India that we have waited a long time for us to live as civilized neighbors. But what can we do? The ideology of the RSS has stood in the way,” Khan told ANI. Khan did not respond to further questions although a request was requested to be told about Taliban-Pakistan relations in the context of developments in Afghanistan. As Imran Khan moved further with his security service, the ANI correspondent persisted in his question “Aren’t the Taliban under your control … allegations India has repeatedly told Pakistan to take credible, verifiable and irreversible measures against terrorist networks and proxies operating from territories under its control and made it known that terror and talks cannot take place together. India has also stated that it wants normal relations with all of its neighbors, including Pakistan, and it is up to Islamabad to create the right atmosphere through measures, including taking “credible, verifiable and irreversible” measures to not allow any territory under its control to be used for cross-border terrorism. Talks between the two countries have stalled after a terrorist attack on Pathankot airbase in 2016 by terrorist groups based in the neighboring country. (ANI)

