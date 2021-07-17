Politics
Punjab CM writes to Prime Minister Modi asking for immediate talks with farmers; cites a cross-border threat
Punjab captain CM Amarinder Singh wrote a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday urging him to immediately resume dialogue with the protesting farmers. Captain Amarinder referred to an increased cross-border threat and an increase in drones and other terrorist activity by ISI-backed groups, while warning the prime minister that powers across the border could trying to play on the strong emotions of farmers in Punjab, as the state has a long and sharp international border with Pakistan.
“The situation is currently under control, but I fear that the provocative statements and behavior of some political parties and the emotional backlash will create public order problems and also irreversibly undermine the hard-won peace in the United States. State, “said the chief minister. in his letter to the Prime Minister.
CM Amarinder also cited intelligence reports suggesting that ISI-led Khalistani and Kashmiri terrorist groups are planning terrorist actions in the state that are slated for elections early next year. The CM said the protests have been “more or less peaceful so far,” although the Republic Day violence that began after the farmers’ round of tractors has turned violent, resulting in widespread vandalism, injuring thus more than 400 members of the Delhi police force.
The chief minister also offered to lead an all-party delegation from Punjab to discuss with the prime minister in order to find a lasting and amicable solution to the problem of prolonged agricultural unrest, as CM Amarinder believes this threatens the social fabric of the state and also impacts economic activities.
Besides the threat to the socio-economic fabric of the state due to the turmoil caused by the agricultural laws, the daily political activities consistent with the democratic rights of the people are also negatively affected due to the unrest, although the government of the The state has tried its best to maintain law and order, CM Amarinders said in his letter to Prime Minister Modi.
The chief minister said farmers need to be emphatically reassured about their concerns about supplying the MSP and continuing government purchases of wheat and paddy. However, the central government has repeatedly assured farmers that the MSP mechanism will continue to exist even after the implementation of the new agricultural laws.
CM Amarinder’s letter comes on a day when BKU spokesman Rakesh Tikait, who has led the farmer agitation, issued a “threat of civil war” against the Center while giving a deadline of two months to repeal agricultural laws.
“We have called a Mahapanchayat on September 5 where we will decide on the future course of action. The government has two months, and I think it should start talks,” Tikait said, stressing that he believed a war civil was inevitable while he was doing it. clear that the farmers will not come back.
Demonstration against the new agricultural laws
It is relevant to note that the central government held 12 rounds of deliberations with restless farmers and also urged them to hold clause-by-clause discussions on farm laws while excluding the repeal of farm laws. It is also important to note that Captain Amarinder Singh was part of the Central Committee which discussed and worked out the clause of the agricultural bills, leading to their passage in Parliament.
The protesting farmers and their unions fear that the APMC market system will cease to exist or weaken with the implementation of new farm laws. Protesters also believe the Minimum Support Price (MSP) mechanism is also under threat due to new agricultural laws. However, to appease protesting farmers and strengthen APMC markets, the Center made APMC Mandis eligible for financial support from the Rs 1 lakh crore Agricultural Infrastructure Fund to expand the capacity of regulated markets and provide better facilities. to farmers.
In addition, on several occasions, the Center has given assurances that the MSP mechanism will continue even after the implementation of agricultural laws and it has also agreed to give written assurance. The government also bought the farmers produce in record amounts over the following period, however, the protesting farmers reiterated their demands for the repeal of farm laws. The protesting farmers – mainly from Punjab, Haryana and parts of the UP – have even refused to hold deliberations with the panel appointed by the Supreme Court to understand the farmers’ issue with regard to agricultural laws.
Sources
2/ https://www.republicworld.com/india-news/general-news/punjab-cm-writes-to-pm-modi-urging-immediate-talks-with-farmers-cites-cross-border-threat.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]