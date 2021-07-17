Punjab CM writes to Prime Minister Modi asking for immediate talks with farmers; cites a cross-border threat

Punjab captain CM Amarinder Singh wrote a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday urging him to immediately resume dialogue with the protesting farmers. Captain Amarinder referred to an increased cross-border threat and an increase in drones and other terrorist activity by ISI-backed groups, while warning the prime minister that powers across the border could trying to play on the strong emotions of farmers in Punjab, as the state has a long and sharp international border with Pakistan.

“The situation is currently under control, but I fear that the provocative statements and behavior of some political parties and the emotional backlash will create public order problems and also irreversibly undermine the hard-won peace in the United States. State, “said the chief minister. in his letter to the Prime Minister.

CM Amarinder also cited intelligence reports suggesting that ISI-led Khalistani and Kashmiri terrorist groups are planning terrorist actions in the state that are slated for elections early next year. The CM said the protests have been “more or less peaceful so far,” although the Republic Day violence that began after the farmers’ round of tractors has turned violent, resulting in widespread vandalism, injuring thus more than 400 members of the Delhi police force.

The chief minister also offered to lead an all-party delegation from Punjab to discuss with the prime minister in order to find a lasting and amicable solution to the problem of prolonged agricultural unrest, as CM Amarinder believes this threatens the social fabric of the state and also impacts economic activities.

Besides the threat to the socio-economic fabric of the state due to the turmoil caused by the agricultural laws, the daily political activities consistent with the democratic rights of the people are also negatively affected due to the unrest, although the government of the The state has tried its best to maintain law and order, CM Amarinders said in his letter to Prime Minister Modi.

The chief minister said farmers need to be emphatically reassured about their concerns about supplying the MSP and continuing government purchases of wheat and paddy. However, the central government has repeatedly assured farmers that the MSP mechanism will continue to exist even after the implementation of the new agricultural laws.

CM Amarinder’s letter comes on a day when BKU spokesman Rakesh Tikait, who has led the farmer agitation, issued a “threat of civil war” against the Center while giving a deadline of two months to repeal agricultural laws.

“We have called a Mahapanchayat on September 5 where we will decide on the future course of action. The government has two months, and I think it should start talks,” Tikait said, stressing that he believed a war civil was inevitable while he was doing it. clear that the farmers will not come back.

Demonstration against the new agricultural laws

It is relevant to note that the central government held 12 rounds of deliberations with restless farmers and also urged them to hold clause-by-clause discussions on farm laws while excluding the repeal of farm laws. It is also important to note that Captain Amarinder Singh was part of the Central Committee which discussed and worked out the clause of the agricultural bills, leading to their passage in Parliament.

The protesting farmers and their unions fear that the APMC market system will cease to exist or weaken with the implementation of new farm laws. Protesters also believe the Minimum Support Price (MSP) mechanism is also under threat due to new agricultural laws. However, to appease protesting farmers and strengthen APMC markets, the Center made APMC Mandis eligible for financial support from the Rs 1 lakh crore Agricultural Infrastructure Fund to expand the capacity of regulated markets and provide better facilities. to farmers.

In addition, on several occasions, the Center has given assurances that the MSP mechanism will continue even after the implementation of agricultural laws and it has also agreed to give written assurance. The government also bought the farmers produce in record amounts over the following period, however, the protesting farmers reiterated their demands for the repeal of farm laws. The protesting farmers – mainly from Punjab, Haryana and parts of the UP – have even refused to hold deliberations with the panel appointed by the Supreme Court to understand the farmers’ issue with regard to agricultural laws.