Opening of the 44th extended session of the World Heritage Committee in Fuzhou, China





World Heritage Committees 44eThe session opened today in Fuzhou (China) at the Fuzhou Strait Culture and Art Center, and continues online until July 31. During the session, the 21-member Committee will notably examine the state of conservation of 255 sites already inscribed on the World Heritage List, 53 of which are also on the List of World Heritage in Danger. In her opening speech, UNESCO Director-General Audrey Azoulay said: As the fiftieth anniversary of the 1972 Convention approaches, this session is an opportunity to review the implementation of the Convention with eyes wide open, from the registration process and conservation monitoring to its impact on local populations. The importance of preserving World Heritage was underlined by His Excellency Mr. Xi Jinping, President of the People’s Republic of China, who in his congratulatory message said that Better preserving, inheriting and exploiting these precious treasures is our collective responsibility. The World Heritage Committee is responsible for the implementation of the World Heritage Convention and supports countries around the world in the preservation of World Heritage sites. This year’s session combines the work of 2020 and 2021, with the annual meeting scheduled for 2020 having been postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Key points to cover include the update of the policy document on the impacts of climate change on World Heritage and the successful completion of Periodic Reporting, a key conservation monitoring mechanism, in countries in the African and Arab regions. . On July 18 at 10:00 a.m. CEST (UTC + 2, Paris time), Mr. Ernesto Ottone R., UNESCO Assistant Director-General for Culture, Mr. Tian Xuejun, President of the 44th session and Ms. Mechtild Rssler, Director of UNESCOs World Heritage Center, will organize a press conference which will be broadcast online. From July 24, the World Heritage Committee will review the sites proposed for UNESCO’s World Heritage List, starting with the nominations that could not be considered last year. There are currently 39 sites nominated for inscription on the World Heritage List (six natural and 33 cultural). All information and links to the session are available here.

