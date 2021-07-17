Turkish university protests are not over, activists say





Turkish students and academics are expected to continue their protests against what they call government interference in academia despite President Recep Tayyip Erdogans ousting a rector whose appointment in January sparked months of protests. Students and teachers at Istanbul Bogazici University have defied a government ban on demonstrations since Erdogan installed rector Melih Bulu, an academic and former political candidate, saying the nomination process was undemocratic. Protesters clashed with police and hundreds were arrested during the protests. Erdogan had described them as terrorists and said he would not let the unrest turn into anti-government protests. Read more After Bulus’ surprise dismissal was announced in a presidential decree on Thursday, his deputy Naci Inci provisionally took over the role of rector. Faculty members have been demonstrating on campus for months, regularly gathering with their backs turned to the rectors’ building. Zeynep Gambetti, associate professor of political theory at Bogazici, said Bulus’s dismissal was the result of protests, but that didn’t mean government pressure on the university would end. We are not protesting against the person of Melih Bulus. We were against the method of appointment and that it was not chosen for merit but for loyalty, she said. We will continue to call for the resignation of all administrative staff who have been appointed, including the vice-chancellors, Gambetti said. She added that the protests will continue until a rector is chosen by members of the university, academic freedoms are guaranteed and the presidential power to appoint a rector is revoked. Faculty members would work to choose their own candidate, Gambetti added. An activist group named Bogazici Solidarity said nothing had changed and listed grievances beyond the university, including further appointments of state officials in place of elected officials and the dismissal from various academics. A group of around 150 protesters then gathered in Istanbul’s Kadikoy district, chanting It’s only the beginning, the struggle continues, among other slogans. The struggle continues for a sovereign democratic university, and We want the king, not the pawn, read two of the signs. New faculties A pro-government commentator quoted anonymous sources as saying that the Higher Education Council unanimously called for Bulus’s removal from office and Ankara felt it had failed to take the desired steps, including creating law and communication faculties. As a former student of Bogazici, I am concerned about the possibility of a tougher and more hawkish rector being appointed, commentator Nagehan Alci wrote in a column for the Haberturk newspaper. Another decree by Erdogan in February to launch new faculties in Bogazici sparked a legal challenge from academics concerned about political interference in the autonomy of institutions. In the Official Friday Gazette, the rector’s office of Bogazici searched for three teachers for the new law school in a recruitment ad. The move came after a Senate meeting in Bogazici on July 7 voted against appointing faculty members, according to a report from that meeting.



