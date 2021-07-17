Scientists look to UK on plan to end COVID restrictions | Coronavirus pandemic News





I think the herd immunity strategy is actually deadly, said US scientist William Haseltine, as the UK prepares to lift most restrictions on public gatherings, businesses and nightclubs.

British governments planning to remove daily pandemic restrictions in England next week is reckless and has no scientific basis, international experts have warned, with one claiming it amounts to premeditated murder. Prime Minister Boris Johnson said this week that the worst of the coronavirus pandemic was very likely to be over as he continued to reopen on Monday, despite the out-of-control spread of the Delta variant. He said the UK could reopen because two-thirds of adults are now fully vaccinated, but England’s chief medical officer Chris Whitty has warned infection rates are on their way to hitting highs. pretty scary levels. International scientists, including advisers from other governments, have made harsh remarks for Johnson. I wrote that I think the collective immunity strategy is actually deadly, said US scientist William Haseltine after an emergency panel discussion at the UK level. Aiming for collective immunity would mean pursuing a policy knowing that it would result in several thousand deaths, he said. It is a disaster as a policy, he added. The UK on Friday reported its highest number of new COVID cases in more than six months. Government data showed there were 51,870 new cases of the coronavirus, up from 48,553 on Thursday and the highest daily total since January 15. The number of new deaths reported to have occurred within 28 days of a positive COVID test was 49, down from 63 on Thursday, bringing the total for that measure to 128,642. Data showed that 67.5% of UK adults had received two doses of the vaccine, while 87.6% had received at least one dose. Most of those who are not vaccinated are young people who have only recently had access to vaccines. People wearing face masks walk along a platform at Oxford Circus tube station, amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic in London [File: Henry Nicholls/Reuters] The government has said it is not pursuing a policy of herd immunity by letting the Delta variant tear itself apart, but concedes that daily infection rates could reach 100,000 in the coming weeks, which would put additional pressure on hospitals. I don’t think we should underestimate the fact that we could get into trouble surprisingly quickly again, Whitty said Thursday, urging the public to take things incredibly slowly as restrictions ease. From Monday, dubbed Freedom Day by some media, the government will lift most restrictions on public gatherings in England and allow businesses such as nightclubs to reopen. The warrants covering face masks and working from home will be lifted as Johnson promotes a new approach to personal responsibility, although he has also urged people not to be cautious. But that’s exactly what Johnson is doing with a policy allowing the virus to spread, infect people, make them sick and kill them, according to Professor Gabriel Scally of the University of Bristol. The approach announced by governments of lifting controls now before any winter wave of respiratory illness is marked by moral vacuum and epidemiological stupidity, he said. The Governments of Scotland and Wales have established their own health policies and will keep in place the legal requirement to wear face coverings in confined spaces such as shops and on public transport. Northern Ireland is expected to follow suit. From Monday, dubbed Freedom Day by some media, the government will lift most restrictions on public gatherings [File: Henry Nicholls/Reuters]

