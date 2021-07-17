Connectivity is an act of trust, remind India to China and Pakistan | India News





NEW DELHI: In a fairly direct reference to China’s BRI initiative, Foreign Minister S Jaishankar said on Friday that connectivity efforts must be based on economic viability and financial responsibility and must promote economic activity. and not create debt burdens. While the comment was seen as a dig of BRI China with several African and Asian countries suffering from declining Chinese largesse, Jaishankar also reminded Pakistan that connectivity cannot be a one-way street. While Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan claimed the unresolved dispute over J&K blocked connectivity initiatives, Jaishankar said the real issues were mindsets, not disputes. Jaishankar was speaking at a South and Central Asia Connectivity Summit in Uzbekistan which was also attended by Afghan President Ashraf Ghani, Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan and Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi. Blocking connectivity in practice while professing support does not normally benefit anyone. A one-sided view of trade rights and obligations can never work, he said, adding that India’s operationalization of the port of Chabahar in Iran has provided secure, viable and unhindered access to the sea for them. Central Asian countries. Jaishankar said building connectivity is an act of trust and should, at a minimum, be in accordance with international law. Respect for sovereignty and territorial integrity are the most fundamental principles of international relations, he said, adding that connectivity must be consultative, transparent and participatory. India has repeatedly stated that China’s CPEC undermines India’s sovereignty as it passes through the disputed Gilgit-Baltistan region. Economic growth is universally driven by the 3Cs: connectivity, commerce and contacts. All three must unite to ensure regional cooperation and prosperity. The challenge we face is that politics, vested interests and instability can be formidable obstacles to its achievement, Jaishankar said. The minister said that for reliable connectivity within and across Afghanistan, the world must have confidence in its governance. Jaishankar called the formation of the India-Uzbekistan-Iran-Afghanistan quadrilateral working group on the joint use of the port of Chabahar a welcome development. He said India had proposed to include the port of Chabahar as part of the North-South International Transport Corridor, a 7,200 km long transport project for the transport of goods between India, the Iran, Afghanistan, Armenia, Azerbaijan, Russia, Central Asia and Europe.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://timesofindia.indiatimes.com/india/connectivity-an-act-of-trust-india-reminds-china-and-pakistan/articleshow/84487919.cms The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos