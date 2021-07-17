PM Modi announces Rs 2 lakh as a courtesy for relatives of the deceased

New Delhi [India], July 17 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday expressed his condolences to the relatives of those who lost their lives after falling into the well in the Ganjbasoda area of ​​Vidisha in Madhya Pradesh.

Prime Minister Modi announced an ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakh for the next of kin of those who lost their lives in the incident.

“Anguished by the tragedy of Vidisha, in Madhya Pradesh. My condolences to the bereaved families. An ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakh each from PMNRF would be given to the closest relatives of those who lost their lives, ”PMO India tweeted.

No less than eight bodies were found Friday in a well in the region of Ganjbasoda, Madhya Pradesh, Vidisha.

The incident occurred while a rescue operation was underway to rescue a child from the well.

Madhya Pradesh Minister Vishwas Sarang had informed that 19 people had been rescued on the spot.

Earlier, the Chief Minister of Madhya Pradesh, Shivraj Singh Chouhan, announced an ex-gratia of Rs 5 lakh each for the closest relatives of those who lost their lives in the incident. He also said that compensation of Rs 50,000 will be paid to the injured as well as free medical care. (ANI)