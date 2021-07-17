Measuring the cost of racial abuse in football

What was your working hypothesis?

That players targeted because of their color will perform better when the pressure is removed regardless of the general pressure of playing in a stadium, which is the same for all players.

This question is incredibly difficult to tackle under normal circumstances, as you don’t have the experience you would like to have seeing how these players behave in relation to themselves, before and after, with and without fans. Covid has given us precisely this natural experience. Overnight, players went from full stadiums to empty stadiums.

We got curious and started to analyze the data. And we have found that indeed players are affected differently, those who are most prone to abuse seemingly experience an improvement in their performance the moment they no longer have that pressure on them. This effect survived even after we controlled for a host of potential confounders, the weather, the time of day the match was played, the strength of the opposing team, so we firmly believe that it is. the.

What metric did you use as a measure of player performance?

There are very detailed statistics, created by a publicly available algorithm, on the performance of each player after each match. It’s much more than goals scored, and it’s very objective: how far did the player go during the match? How many passes did they make?

These are stats from a database commonly used for fantastic team ratings and betting purposes, right?

Yes that is correct.

There is an interesting and growing literature on the effect that football fans have on teams as a whole. For example, it has been shown that the referees are not so favorable to the home team in the absence of spectators, and that the home advantage is not so pronounced in terms of the winner. What we wanted to do was look at individual players, see the differences in performance between those who come from certain ethnicities.