Biden appoints former senator Udall as US ambassador to New Zealand





Senator Tom Udall, DN.M., speaks during a Senate Foreign Relations Committee hearing on U.S. Middle East policy, on Capitol Hill in Washington, DC, the United States, September 24, 2020. Susan Walsh / Pool via REUTERS

WASHINGTON, July 16 (Reuters) – President Joe Biden will appoint Tom Udall, a former U.S. senator who represented New Mexico, to be his ambassador to New Zealand, the White House said on Friday. The move comes as Biden works to consolidate alliances in Asia-Pacific to present a united front on what he has described as Washington’s main foreign policy challenge: China. Biden officials have had little direct high-level contact with Beijing since a first high-level diplomatic meeting in March in Alaska, where the Chinese side expressed anger at the US sanctions announced just before the talks. Read more New Zealand has been an important ally in the region and on Friday hosted Biden, Russian Vladimir Putin and Chinese Xi Jinping for a virtual Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) summit on handling the global pandemic. Read more Biden hopes to use the 21-member forum and other multilateral groups to tackle what he sees as China’s unfair trade practices and other issues. The Biden administration on Friday announced a new round of sanctions against Chinese officials for their crackdown in Hong Kong, one of the many hot spots between the two countries. Read more “This position – working with one of our closest partners and allies – is integral to our work closely with New Zealand to address the challenges our nations face – including COVID-19, the climate and China, ”Udall said in a statement. The White House also said on Friday that Biden would appoint career members of the U.S. foreign service as ambassadors to Brunei, Bosnia and Herzegovina, as well as Botswana. Brunei is also a member of APEC. All positions require confirmation from the Senate. Reporting by Trevor Hunnicutt; Additional reports by Jan Wolfe; Editing by Tim Ahmann and Sonya Hepinstall Our standards: Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.reuters.com/world/us/biden-taps-former-senator-udall-be-us-ambassador-new-zealand-2021-07-16/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos