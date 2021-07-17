Singapore to Donate Covid-19 Vaccines in Global Program to Other Countries, Politics News & Top Stories

Asia-Pacific economies should support each other to fight pandemics, and countries with early immunization programs should make surplus vaccine stocks available to others, Prime Minister Lee Hsien said yesterday. Loong.

Singapore therefore intends to donate its vaccines under the Covax initiative to other countries, he told a virtual gathering of leaders of the 21 members of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation. (Apec).

About 45% of Singapore’s population is fully vaccinated and the country is on track to cover two-thirds of its population by National Day next month.

Covax is a global vaccine-sharing program that aims to ensure equitable supply for low- and middle-income countries.

In his remarks to fellow leaders, Prime Minister Lee said Apec members must work together to prepare for the next pandemic, rebuild ties and liberalize trade, and pursue new areas of growth.

The special informal retreat of Apec leaders was called by New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern, whose country is chairing the group this year, to shape a regional response to the recovery from Covid-19. This is the first time that leaders have held an additional meeting before their official year-end meeting, scheduled for November.

Prime Minister Lee has said that Covid-19 will not be the last nor the most severe pandemic the world will face, and security against pandemics depends on strengthening multilateralism.

This requires a major intensification of collective investments, including a large-scale global surveillance system for emerging infectious disease epidemics, which the Group of 20 High-Level Independent Group has strongly advocated in its recent report, he said. note.

“We need a more agile global governance and financing mechanism capable of quickly closing the gaps in global health security,” he said.

“Within our region, the Apec economies should support each other, both for present and future pandemics. For example, through technical assistance to strengthen national public health capacity, the last mile.”

He added that while countries naturally strive to increase their self-reliance, especially for essential goods, in a context of disrupted international trade and cross-border movement of people, they should not go too far.

“Free trade is still essential for global economic recovery and prosperity,” he said.

“We also need to work together to restart safe international travel, by developing common standards for digital vaccine certificates and digital identities.”

Topics discussed by leaders included accelerating the flow of vaccines; strong, balanced, secure, sustainable and inclusive growth; innovation and digitization; fiscal and monetary tools to support economies during the pandemic; and the importance of keeping markets open to each other.

They said in a joint statement following the meeting: “We need to ensure that our health systems cover everyone and have the resilience to deal with current and future shocks. We welcome the varied and continued efforts as well as the contribution of additional resources through Apec to combat the pandemic. “

The leaders also reaffirmed their commitment to an open, vibrant, resilient and peaceful Asia-Pacific community by 2040, for the prosperity of future generations.

In his remarks, Prime Minister Lee said that Covid-19 has accelerated the shift to a digital economy and countries should cooperate in new areas of economic growth.

Singapore, for example, has piloted digital economy deals with like-minded economies such as New Zealand, Chile and Australia – all members of Apec. These pacts align rules and standards and promote digital interoperability, data flows and cross-border commerce.

Beyond Covid-19, the green economy presents another growth opportunity.

Prime Minister Lee noted that, like many Apec members, Singapore is highly vulnerable to the effects of climate change and has a comprehensive national strategy to mitigate it and create a green, liveable and sustainable city.

“But being a very small country, our own mitigation efforts will have limited impact. Only by working with others can we overcome this global challenge, and that is why Singapore is exploring agreements for green economy to facilitate trade and investment in environmental goods and services, and strengthen environmental governance and capacity. ”

Ms Ardern said: “No one is safe from this virus until everyone is safe. Ensure that access to and use of global vaccines is as high as possible in the world. shorter time frames give our regional and individual economies the best chance of accelerating recovery and economic stability. “