Ashraf Ghani and Imran Khan publicly spat on the rise of the Taliban in Afghanistan





TACHKENT (Reuters) – Afghan President Ashraf Ghani and Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan engaged in a heated exchange on Friday about Islamabad’s role in the rise of the Taliban in recent weeks, which has raised fears of the return of an intransigent regime in this landlocked country.

Speaking at the inauguration of the high-level meeting on connectivity between Central and South Asia hosted by Uzbekistan, Ghani lamented the support the Taliban are enjoying in Pakistan.

Contrary to repeated assurances from Prime Minister Khan and his generals that Pakistan does not find a Taliban takeover of Afghanistan in Pakistan’s interest and unless it uses force it will use its power and influence to forcing the Taliban to seriously negotiate, the networks and organizations (in Pakistan) supporting the Taliban openly celebrate the destruction of the property and capabilities of the Afghan people and state, Ghani said with the Pakistani prime minister by his side.

Certainly, Khan took issue with Ghanis’ claims about Pakistan’s negative role in the Afghan peace process in his speech a few minutes later. He said it was unfair to blame his country for the situation in Afghanistan. President Ghani, let me just say that the country that will be most affected by the unrest in Afghanistan is Pakistan, Khan said, stopping to read his written speech. Pakistan has suffered 70,000 casualties over the past 15 years. The last thing Pakistan wants is more conflict.

He said no country has done more than Pakistan to bring the Taliban to the dialogue table. We have made every effort, apart from taking military action against the Taliban in Pakistan, to bring them to the dialogue table and to achieve a peaceful settlement (in Afghanistan), Khan said. It is extremely unfair to blame Pakistan for what is happening in Afghanistan.

This kind of spat is unusual in a public forum. It also reflects Kabul’s frustration with cross-border support for the Taliban.

Ghani said intelligence estimates indicated the influx of more than 10,000 jihadist fighters into Afghanistan from Pakistan and other places over the past month, as well as support for the Taliban from their affiliates. in transnational terrorist organizations.

