Embrace the value of exhortations for President Jokowi’s resignation

JAKARTA – The insistence of a number of parties in asking President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) to resign from his post has been strongly criticized by the Institute for Strategic Studies of the Indonesian Police (Lemkapi). – The insistence of a number of parties in asking President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) to resign from his post has been strongly criticized by the Institute for Strategic Studies of the Indonesian Police (Lemkapi). Also Read: Jokowi Descends Directly Spreading Staple Foods, Emrus: Under-Device Recall Follows Imitation “We see that the parties’ insistence on the president’s resignation is inconsequential and comes from his alias asbun,” Lemkapi executive director Edi Hasibuan said in Jakarta on Saturday (07/17/2021). This former Kompolnas member saw that the president had actually worked hard to overcome the pandemic. The president and his collaborators in the cabinet day and night have never ceased to save and protect the public from the spread of Covid-19. “We ask not to be politicized, people can be angry,” said Edi Hasibuan. This scholar from Bhayangkara University, Jakarta, said the government has never been silent. On the other hand, 24 hours of work protect the public from Covid-19. Also Read: 1 Ton Simmental Sighting, Sacrificial Cow Purchased by President Jokowi “We see right now all ranks of the police and TNI, the Covid task force, regional governments and other state ministries that are part of the presidential apparatus, are present in the community to protect and serve the community. The community feels the presence of the Police and the TNI in the management of the Covid-19. It shows a lot. The state is there when the community is in trouble, ”he said. This legal science lecturer added that the results of research and monitoring carried out by his party showed that the public was very satisfied with President Jokowi’s policy in the face of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://nasional.sindonews.com/read/485454/12/lemkapi-nilai-desakan-agar-presiden-jokowi-mundur-ngawur-1626484024 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

