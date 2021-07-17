COVID-19: Lifting restrictions could cause friction without clear message from government, science advisers warn | UK News

Lifting restrictions could cause friction within communities if government messages are not clear, Downing Street advisers have warned.

In an article published Friday, the Scientific Advisory Group for Emergencies (SAGE) said enforcement of COVID rules “has been difficult in times of lift” due to “regulatory ambiguity.”

Government advisers note that a perception of lower risk post-containment relaxation “May correspond to lower and lower rates of adherence to public health measures and a growing feeling that restrictions are unnecessary”.

Picture:

Boris Johnson announced a delay in easing COVID rules last month



And they call “clear message” government that is emphasizing “high levels of compliance” ahead of the final stage of the July 19 easing of the lockdown.

Earlier this year, the Scientific Pandemic Insights Group on Behaviors (Spi-B) said that while conflict was not inevitable, there was a need to take action to prevent the lifting of restrictions from igniting or amplifying social tensions.

“He [government guidance] must define in very clear terms what behaviors, activities and places are not allowed, where and how the boundaries will be drawn, and why ”, indicate the latest SAGE documents published on Friday.

“Among the adult population that has been vaccinated, a mistaken opinion may emerge that it is ‘immune’,” the advisers warn.

“As such, they may no longer think they should be restricted, making it more difficult for the police to use persuasion.”

They add that additional challenges could come from the hot weather which could cause “large gatherings” during the summer.

Science advisers also say the most serious danger that can result from the nationwide relaxation of COVID restrictions is that “restrictions may need to be reimposed locally” if outbreaks occur.

And the data suggests that disadvantaged communities “are more likely to be subject to intervention.”

Picture:

Science advisers warn larger gatherings could occur in summer with warmer weather



“Government (national and local) should ensure that epidemic control messages emphasize collective action and goals to avoid stigmatization of certain communities,” the Downing Street advisers add.

“Community representatives should be involved in the messaging.”

The science advisory group adds that the government should “be particularly careful” in Northern Ireland where there are already accusations that police have “failed to enforce COVID-19 restrictions equitably in all communities”.

Follow the Daily podcast on Apple podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, Streamer

The warnings precede England’s move to the fourth stage of the government’s roadmap on Monday.

The latest data shows England’s infection rate rose to 1 in 95 on July 10, from 1 in 160.

The UK also recorded 51,870 new cases and 49 deaths on Friday.

And the chief medical officer of the government Chris whitty warned that the number of people hospitalized could reach “quite frightening” levels within weeks.

Picture:

Prime Minister has suffered a backlash over his decision to end the mandatory wearing of masks and publish guidance instead



The final step in easing the lockdown in England was originally scheduled to take place in June, but last month Prime Minister Boris Johnson announced a delay to ensure more people were vaccinated before the unlock.

Last week, the Prime Minister announced that the lifting of COVID rules would take place on July 19 and that the move would result in the removal of “almost all” of the restrictions.

Mr Johnson has faced backlash from the move to do away with the mandatory wearing of face masks – especially on public transport.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player





“You will be asked to leave” without a mask



Labor leader Sir Keir Starmer asked that the rule of face coverings on trains, buses and planes remain in place.

And London Mayor Sadiq Khan has since reimposed the rule on the Transport for London (TfL) network.

Travelers using public services have always been encouraged by Mr Johnson to wear masks in “crowded and confined spaces”.