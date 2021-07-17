Yesterday, the emergency PPKM was extended until the cancellation of paid vaccinations





Jakarta (ANTARA) – During Friday (7/16), various political events were reported by the Antara news agency, starting with President Joko Widodo who decided to extend the implementation of the emergency restrictions on community activities (PPKM) until the cancellation of paid vaccinations. What follows is a summary of yesterday’s political news that is worth listening to this morning. 1. Muhadjir: The President decided to extend the emergency PPKM until the end of July Coordinating Minister of Human Development and Culture (Menko PMK) Muhadjir Effendy said President Joko Widodo has decided to extend the implementation of Emergency Restrictions on Community Activities (PPKM) until the end of July 2021. After here 2. The president prohibits ministers from leaving the country except for the Minister of Foreign Affairs in an emergency PPKM President Joko Widodo has banned ministers from traveling abroad except the Minister of Foreign Affairs during the implementation of Emergency Restrictions on Community Activities (PPKM). After here 3. The president cancels paid vaccinations President Joko Widodo canceled the Gotong Royong paid vaccine option for the community. After here 4. President attends APEC virtual informal summit to discuss COVID-19 management President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) attended the Informal Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) Summit on Friday evening from the Jakarta State Palace, which discussed the efforts of countries in the region to deal with the pandemic of COVID-19 and restore the economy. After here 5. Menpan RB urges K / L to complete bureaucratic simplification immediately Administrative and Bureaucratic Reform (Menpan RB) Minister Tjahjo Kumolo called on ministries and non-ministerial government agencies (K / L) to immediately complete the bureaucracy simplification proposal. After here Reporter: Benardy Ferdiansyah

