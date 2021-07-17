Arizona County officials reported few suspicious ballots, contradicting Trump’s claims





PHOENIX Arizona County election officials have identified fewer than 200 cases of potential voter fraud out of more than 3 million ballots cast in last year’s presidential election, contradicting claims by former President Donald Trump from a stolen election as his allies pursue a contested scrutiny of the ballot in the most populous county state.

The 182 cases represent instances where the issues were clear enough for officials to refer them to investigators for further investigation. So far, only four cases have resulted in charges, including those identified in a separate state investigation. No one has been convicted. No one’s vote was counted twice.

While it is possible that more cases will emerge, the numbers illustrate the implausibility of Trump’s claims that fraud and irregularities in Arizona cost him the votes of the state electorate. In the final, certified and audited results, Biden won 10,400 more votes than Trump out of 3.4 million votes cast.

The PA’s findings align with previous studies showing that voter fraud is rare. Many protections are built into the system not only to prevent fraud, but also to detect it when it occurs.

The point is, election officials statewide are heavily invested in helping to ensure the integrity of our election and public confidence in them, said Arizona Secretary of State Katie Hobbs, a Democrat. . And part of that involves taking potential voter fraud seriously.

The potential Arizona cases also illustrate another reality: voter fraud is often bipartisan. Of the four Arizona cases that resulted in criminal charges, two involved Democratic voters and two involved Republicans.

The AP review supports statements made by many state and local election officials, including some Republican county officials and GOP Governor Doug Ducey, that Arizona’s presidential election was secure and its results valid.

And yet the GOP-led Arizona State Senate has been conducting what it describes as a forensic audit of the results in Maricopa County in Phoenix for months. The effort has been discredited by election experts and faced bipartisan criticism, but some Republicans, including Trump, have suggested it will uncover evidence of widespread fraud.

That’s not a huge problem, said Adrian Fontes, a Democrat who oversaw the Maricopa County Election Office in the 2020 election and lost his candidacy for re-election. It is a lie that has developed over time. It was fueled by conspiracy theorists.

The AP identified the potential cases after submitting public registration applications to all counties in Arizona. Most counties, 11 out of 15, said they had not referred any potential cases to local prosecutors. The majority of cases identified so far concern people voting for a deceased relative or people who have attempted to vote twice.

In addition to the PA’s review of county election offices, a state attorney general’s office election integrity unit that was established in 2019 to detect fraud has looked at potential cases of fraud.

A spokesman for Attorney General Mark Brnovich told the PA in April that the unit had 21 active investigations, although he did not say whether all were from last fall.

A month later, the office indicted a woman for allegedly voting on behalf of her mother who died in November. A spokeswoman declined to provide updated information this week.

Maricopa County, which is subject to the contested ballot review ordered by Republicans in the state Senate, has identified just one case of potential fraud out of 2.1 million ballots cast . He was a voter who could have voted in another state. The case was forwarded to the county attorney’s office, who forwarded it to the state attorney general.

Virtually all of the cases identified by county election officials are in Pima County, where Tucson is located, and involve voters who attempted to vote twice.

The Pima County Recorders Office has a practice of referring all cases with even a suspicion of potential fraud to prosecutors for review, which the 14 other County Recorders States do not do. Pima County officials forwarded 151 cases to prosecutors. They did not refer 25 other voters over the age of 70, as there was a greater chance that those errors, usually attempts to vote twice, were the result of oversights or confusion, and not of a criminal intent, said an election official.

None of the 176 duplicate ballots was double-counted. A spokesman for the Pima County prosecutor’s office, Joe Watson, said on Wednesday that the 151 cases he received were still under review and no charges had been filed.

The count for Pima counties was in line with previous elections, but there were new patterns this year, Assistant Secretary Pamela Franklin said. An unusually large number of people appeared to have intentionally voted twice, often voting early in person and then voting again by mail. In Arizona, where nearly 80% of voters cast their ballot by mail, it’s not uncommon for someone to forget that they returned their mail-in ballot and then request a replacement or try to vote in person, a- she declared. But this model was new.

Franklin noted several factors at play, including concerns about delays in the US Postal Service. In addition, Trump at one point encouraged voters who voted early by mail to show up at their polling stations on election day and vote again if election officials could not confirm that their ballots had been passed. received.

Results in Arizona are similar to early results in other battlefield states. Local Wisconsin election officials identified just 27 potential cases of voter fraud out of 3.3 million ballots cast last November, according to records obtained by the PA under the Open Records Act of the ‘State. Potential cases of electoral fraud in other states where Trump and his allies have challenged have so far represented only a tiny fraction of Trump’s losing margin in those states.

The Associated Press conducted the review in the following months of Trump and his allies claiming without evidence that he won the 2020 election. His allegations of widespread fraud were dismissed by election officials, judges, a group of election security officials and even Trump’s own attorney general at the time. Even so, supporters keep repeating them and they have been cited by state lawmakers to justify stricter voting rules across the country.

In Arizona, Republican state lawmakers used the unsubstantiated allegations to justify unprecedented outside scrutiny of the Senate elections in Maricopa County and to pass legislation that could make it more difficult for infrequent voters to automatically receive postal ballots.

Senate Speaker Karen Fann has repeatedly stated that her goal is not to overturn the election results. Instead, she said she wanted to find out if there had been any problems and show voters who believe Trump’s claims if they should trust the results.

Everybody keep saying, Oh, there’s no proof and it’s like, Well let’s do the audit. And if there’s nothing there, then we say, listen, there was nothing there, Fann told the AP in early May. If we find something, and that’s a big if, but if we find something, then we can say, OK, we have some evidence and now how do we fix this? Fann did not return calls this week to discuss the PA’s findings.

Aside from the double voting, the cases reported by authorities mainly involved a ballot after the death of one person, including three voters in Yavapai County who face felony charges for voting for spouses who died before the election. .

In Yuma County, the case of a voter attempting to vote has been sent to the county prosecutor for review. Civilian Deputy Chief William Kerekus told the AP there was no intention of voter fraud and the case was dropped without charge.

Cochise County recorder David Stevens discovered that mail ballots were received from two deceased voters before the mail ballots were mailed out in early October. Sheriff’s deputies investigating the cases discovered their homes were vacant and closed the business. The votes were not counted.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.nbcnews.com/politics/elections/county-officials-arizona-reported-few-suspicious-ballots-undercutting-trump-s-n1274238 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos