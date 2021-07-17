The Guardian’s take on Boris Johnsons Covid experts: sadly at hand, not on top | Editorial





This week, Boris Johnson presented his plan to the UK on Monday to lift all Covid restrictions in England. He was flanked by Chris Whitty, the chief medical officer, and Sir Patrick Vallance, the government’s chief scientific adviser. The two were there to show that Mr Johnson follows science. To many experts, it seemed that scientists were following the Prime Minister. Many suspect that their presence was political assurance rather than real comfort. Such doubts are not unreasonable. England will be the first country in the world to end all constraints in the face of the exponential increase in Covid-19 cases. Some experts say it is a immoral strategy of collective immunity by mass infection. It’s hard to disagree. Other nations of the UK are facing pressure follow suit. This policy will result in more Covid cases, more hospitalizations and more deaths. The NHS risks being overwhelmed. Professor Whitty says the move is demanded by the lockdown roadmap. It’s gone since vaccination rates started Free fall. Doubts persist about a shortage of vaccine stocks, which may explain a reluctance to bite the over 12s. The plan did not assume any variant of concern, but in May we had the highly transmissible Delta variant. His designation should have given pause for more than a month. There is no reason to step outside the present borders in such a dramatic way. It is true that with the closure of schools there will be a drop in transmission, although this effect may be overwhelmed by the opening of England to the closure of schools. The World Health Organization has described the idea that it’s better for people to get infected with Covid sooner than later as epidemiological stupidity. Governments own scientific advice The group wisely called for maintaining face masks in mandatory indoor spaces and physical distancing to limit the spread of Covid. Scientists wanted to reduce the prevalence with measures to prevent infectious mixing with others. Ignoring such advice before vaccine-induced immunity is achieved is a recipe for disaster. One mandated by the government model suggested that around 15,000 deaths would be avoided by reducing contact. The increasing circulation of the coronavirus, even in a partially vaccinated population, increases the risk of new deadly variants and threatens other nations. The government replaced legal and formal restrictions with personal and informal decisions. How people react to freedom day will determine how many die. This is why the public needs clear rules to follow. Withdrawal protections as cases skyrocket sends a signal that there is no longer a need to do anything because we are already safe. In an article for the government, University of Warwick modelers suggest that between 500 and 1,600 deaths per day could be recorded by October if people resume pre-pandemic behavior after a month. The Academy of Medical Sciences, in a report for Sir Patrick, suggested there could be 20,000 new long cases of Covid per day by September. It’s hard to find much support for Professor Whittys to say there was overwhelming scientific and medical support for the Premiers’ plan to open. Walter Ricciardi, who advises the Italian government on Covid, said it was time for UK advisers to speak out truth in power. Failure to do so risks damaging the public reputation of science itself. Scientists could argue that things would be worse if they weren’t there. Mr. Johnson’s hero is Winston Churchill. The warlord has already claimed that scientists should be on tap but not on top. It is true that our elected leaders, not our scientists, bear the ultimate responsibility for judgments. But if this experiment turns out badly, the Prime Minister and his advisers will not be able to claim that the government has followed the science and is doing all it can to limit coronavirus deaths.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.theguardian.com/commentisfree/2021/jul/16/the-guardian-view-on-boris-johnsons-covid-experts-sadly-on-tap-not-on-top

