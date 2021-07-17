Social media quashes Addison Rae for saying ‘hello’ to ex-President Trump





Is it possible to be “canceled” after shaking hands?

For TikTok star Addison Rae, 20, that could be the case after recently saluting former President Donald Trump, 75.

Various celebrities gathered at UFC 264 on July 11 in Las Vegas to watch the Dustin Poirier vs. Conor McGregor fight. The audience mix included TikTok creators like Rae, movie stars including Mel Gibson, and former politicians like Trump.

However, the real drama happened at ringside when Rae decided to slap the ex-president on the shoulder and politely introduce himself as he sat among his entourage.

The video shows the content creator who was present at the event for a side concert doing red carpet interviews as he approached the former Commander-in-Chief and said, “Hi! I am Addison. Nice to meet you.”

Once the TikToker caught her eye, the two shook hands and she mentioned that she “just had to say hello” and that it was “so nice to meet you”.

Addison Rae meets former President Donald Trump in Las Vegas.Youtube NELK

After YouTube channel NELK uploaded a video of the exchange on July 13, TikTok, YouTube and Twitter users began to share their shock or solidarity with Rae.

A Twitter user expressed confusion over Rae’s goal at the time.

So Addison Rae just HAD to say hello to Trump? But he’s not a partisan ok

– Hoekage (@ LuceroCorts5) July 13, 2021

One commentator questioned the public’s efforts to overturn it and said the debate was absurd.

People try to cancel Addison Rae for saying hello take it away I’m done with this country bruh

– Tommy (@ tommyc1402) July 13, 2021

Another poster suggested that Rae, who had previously apologized for making an anti-Black Lives Matter video several years ago, was not forthright about his motives, writing: “I swear they don’t support blm that when it benefits them why would she want to say hi ?? It doesn’t add up.

A tweeter also touched on his previous controversies and how this particular interaction does not match an earlier social justice mea culpa.

Miss Addison Rae, how you steal from black designers and shake Trump’s hand and say “it’s so nice to meet you” uh, math isn’t math pic.twitter.com/P56ggzbEWS

– annie (@anniehasleftoop) July 13, 2021

They seemed to be referring to when, in April, Rae appeared on “The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon” and performed eight TikTok dances for the host and the audience. After her appearance, she and Fallon received a backlash for not crediting the original creators of the black dance. The two apologized and offered resolutions.

Rae, for his part, offered to collaborate with the creators. “Once the world opens up we can all meet, do something together, that would be so much fun,” she said. “They are all so talented and I certainly don’t do them justice, they are amazing.

Following Rae’s statement, Fallon introduced the creators of the dance in a segment to discuss and break down their viral routines.

TikTok star Addison Rae at the 2021 Nickelodeon’s Kids’ Choice Awards. Getty Images for Nickelodeon



